Your heart may be older than your actual age, warns a cardiologist

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A cardiologist is drawing attention to the difference between chronological age and biological age, especially in heart health. In a recent Instagram post, board-certified cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj explained that while people often focus on the number on the calendar, the body — and particularly the cardiovascular system — may be ageing much faster depending on lifestyle habits and metabolic health.
“Biological age is one of those terms that makes everyone either very excited or very annoyed at dinner parties,” the cardiologist noted. However, he clarified that discussions around reversing biological age are not about “chasing some biohacker badge so you can brag that your mitochondria are in college.” Instead, as he put it, “I’m talking about real-life function.” According to Dr Bhojraj, a younger cardiovascular system is more adaptable and resilient, and “your heart ages in the exact same environment you put it (and yourself) in.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
He pointed to several everyday factors that may quietly accelerate ageing within the body, including “Poor sleep. Chronic stress. Low muscle mass. Inflammation. Too little movement. Years of pretending your body is ‘fine’ because nothing has exploded yet. That’s usually where the damage starts.” Rather than focusing on extreme anti-ageing hacks, Dr Bhojraj encouraged people to prioritise practical lifestyle habits that improve vascular function and metabolic resilience.
He also stressed the importance of looking deeper into metabolic and cardiovascular markers. “Advanced lipids. Insulin resistance. Inflammation. Vascular health. The stuff that tells us whether your system is ageing faster than your birthday says it should,” he explained. At the same time, Dr Bhojraj cautioned against unrealistic expectations, adding that while no doctor can literally give someone “the heart of a 20-year-old,” people can still avoid accelerating their hearts’ ageing if they intervene early enough.
Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary, chairman, Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, tells indianexpress.com, “Biological age refers to how ‘old’ your body and organs functionally behave, regardless of your chronological age. In cardiology, cardiovascular biological age reflects the condition of the arteries, heart muscle, metabolism, and endothelial function. Two people may both be 45 years old, but one may have arteries and vascular stiffness similar to a healthy 35-year-old, while the other may resemble someone aged 60.”
He mentions that the cardiovascular system is considered to be ageing faster when there is:
* Early arterial stiffness
* High blood pressure at a younger age
* Increased visceral fat or insulin resistance
* Reduced exercise capacity
* Elevated inflammation markers
* Poor recovery, fatigue, or reduced heart-rate variability
* Coronary calcium buildup or endothelial dysfunction
Some practical indicators include:
* Waist circumference and visceral obesity
* Resting heart rate and exercise tolerance
* Blood pressure trends
* HbA1c, triglycerides, ApoB, Lp(a), hs-CRP
* Coronary artery calcium (CAC) score in selected individuals
* VO₂ max and muscle strength
Often, people who “look fit” externally may still have accelerated vascular ageing because metabolic dysfunction can remain hidden for years, notes Dr Chaudhary.
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Dr Chaudhary says that many people begin developing subclinical atherosclerosis during this period.
Add emphasis on:
* Blood pressure variability
* Diabetes screening
* Sleep apnea evaluation
* Strength preservation
* Coronary calcium scoring in selected moderate-risk individuals
* Monitoring recovery, stamina, and central obesity
“This is often the stage where aggressive lifestyle correction can still reverse many metabolic abnormalities,” states Dr Chaudhary.
Dr Chaudhary reveals that goals shift toward preventing frailty, heart failure, stroke, and vascular stiffness.
Key priorities:
* Maintain lean muscle mass
* Regular walking plus resistance training
* Protein adequacy
* Balance, mobility, and flexibility
* Tight BP and metabolic control
* Reducing inflammatory burden
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.