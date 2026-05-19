Your heart may be older than your actual age, warns a cardiologist

A cardiologist is drawing attention to the difference between chronological age and biological age, especially in heart health. In a recent Instagram post, board-certified cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj explained that while people often focus on the number on the calendar, the body — and particularly the cardiovascular system — may be ageing much faster depending on lifestyle habits and metabolic health.

“Biological age is one of those terms that makes everyone either very excited or very annoyed at dinner parties,” the cardiologist noted. However, he clarified that discussions around reversing biological age are not about “chasing some biohacker badge so you can brag that your mitochondria are in college.” Instead, as he put it, “I’m talking about real-life function.” According to Dr Bhojraj, a younger cardiovascular system is more adaptable and resilient, and “your heart ages in the exact same environment you put it (and yourself) in.”