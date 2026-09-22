Biohacker shares solution to help you fall back asleep after waking up at night: ‘Blood sugar crash’

Dave Asprey, a biohacking expert whose fad bulletproof diet made headlines for emphasising fats over carbohydrates, once shared why people tend to wake up in the wee hours of the night and struggle to fall back asleep. According to him, it’s a blood sugar crash. “Cortisol and adrenaline wake you up”, and “while the brain gets what it wants, you don’t get your sleep,” he pointed out.

“Most people who wake up between 3 to 5 am, and you just can’t go back to sleep, that is a crash in your blood sugar. Your sugar dropped to 70, and the body said, ‘Oh, I needed some glucose to power my brain to do its cleaning process at night.’ Here’s an answer, ‘How about cortisol and adrenaline because those give energy real quick,” he shared in the video, adding: “Here’s a small snack for you to have before bed: raw honey, collagen or MCT oil, or just mix all three together”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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As a solution, he suggested a snack before bed. “Try raw honey, collagen, MCT oil, or mix all three together,” she said. Curious, we asked experts whether this combination can indeed promise restful sleep.

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Dr P N Arora, MD, Yashoda Super-Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi, said waking up at odd hours of the night is a common problem these days and may happen due to stress, fluctuating blood sugar levels, or other reasons. “To trigger the extra boost of glucose during the night, the body releases the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline stored in muscles and the liver, which can cause you to wake up in the middle of the night,” he explained. According to him, this biohacking treatment with a mix of honey, collagen, and MCT oil might help you sleep, but it is hard to say whether it will work for everyone.

Holistic health and wellness coach Isha Lall shared the benefits of the following ingredients:

Honey: Honey is a natural sugar that provides a quick, gentle glucose boost, helping stabilise blood sugar levels overnight. When blood sugar dips, it can trigger a wake-up response, especially for people prone to nighttime awakenings.

Collagen: Collagen is rich in glycine, an amino acid known to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. Studies show that glycine can slightly lower body temperature, supporting deeper, more natural sleep. However, collagen is animal-derived, so vegetarians may want to consider alternatives like plant-based amino acids.

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MCT Oil: Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) provide an immediate energy source without spiking insulin. They also enhance ketone production, which can support brain function when glucose is scarce and calm restlessness. MCT oil provides healthy fats that support grounding and stable energy.

When blood sugar dips, it can trigger a wake-up response. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) When blood sugar dips, it can trigger a wake-up response. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

“Honey is a natural glucose source that stabilises blood sugar and minimises the release of cortisol. MCT oil, derived from coconut oil, converts rapidly into energy and supports the brain without a blood sugar rush. Collagen, which is rich in glycine, helps to improve sleep. Though considered safe, take it in moderate quantities. People with dietary restrictions, allergies, or diabetes must consult a doctor before taking this remedy,” Dr Arora suggested.

If you do choose to try it, Lall suggested taking a small amount—just a teaspoon or so of honey, with a dash of collagen and a few drops of MCT oil—right when you wake up. Keep the dose small to avoid overstimulation and potential digestion issues, she added.

Who should avoid this combination?

Dr Arora advised diabetic patients with the following issues to stay away from it:

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1. Patients who experience high sugar spikes late at night

2. ⁠Those who have high blood sugar in a fasting state

3. ⁠Those who have fluctuations in BP at midnight.