Biohacker Bryan Johnson shares sleep tricks for longevity: ‘Body likes the same things’

American tech entrepreneur and biohacker Bryan Johnson recently shared sleep hacks that he swears by for longevity. “Slow heart – good sleep; Fast heart – Bad sleep. Last meal – Four hours before bed; busy belly = fast heart = bad sleep,” he said.

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According to him, the hour before bed should be dedicated to walking, breathing, and reading. “Same bedtime every night. Body likes the same things,” he said, adding that one should avoid blue light and sleep in a “cold, quiet” room.