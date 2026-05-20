Biohacker Bryan Johnson shares sleep tricks for longevity: ‘Body likes the same things’

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American tech entrepreneur and biohacker Bryan Johnson recently shared sleep hacks that he swears by for longevity. “Slow heart – good sleep; Fast heart – Bad sleep. Last meal – Four hours before bed; busy belly = fast heart = bad sleep,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to him, the hour before bed should be dedicated to walking, breathing, and reading. “Same bedtime every night. Body likes the same things,” he said, adding that one should avoid blue light and sleep in a “cold, quiet” room.
After waking up in the morning, he suggests going outside in the sun for 15 minutes. “Light in the eyes. Sleep well. Live long time,” he added.
Dr Aniruddha More, consultant neurologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, concurred that many of the habits he mentioned are supported by solid sleep science. “The brain and body work best when they follow a stable circadian rhythm, which acts like an internal biological clock. Going to bed at the same time every day, reducing blue light exposure before sleep, and avoiding heavy meals late at night can truly improve sleep quality,” said Dr More.
While “biohacking” sounds trendy, many of these practices are simple lifestyle changes that neurologists and sleep specialists have recommended for years.
Eating a heavy meal late at night keeps the digestive system active while the body should be winding down. “This can raise heart rate, body temperature, and metabolic activity, making deep sleep harder to achieve. Some people may also experience acidity, bloating, or restless sleep. Dinner should ideally be eaten at least 2–4 hours before bedtime to give the body enough time to digest properly,” said Dr More.
Yes, too much screen exposure before sleep can greatly impact the brain’s sleep signals. “Phones, tablets, and laptops give off blue light, which reduces melatonin, the hormone that helps induce sleep. Beyond the light, scrolling through social media or work-related content keeps the brain active when it should be winding down. Replacing screen time with calming activities like reading, light stretching, deep breathing, or a short walk can help the nervous system relax naturally,” said Dr More.
Morning sunlight plays a surprisingly strong role in regulating sleep-wake cycles.
“Getting natural light soon after waking helps reset the body clock and improves alertness during the day, which supports better sleep at night. Sunlight also affects mood, focus, and hormonal balance. Even spending 10–15 minutes outside in the morning can help strengthen the circadian rhythm and improve long-term sleep consistency,” said Dr More.
Dr More described how one of the biggest mistakes is sacrificing sleep consistency during the week and trying to “catch up” on weekends. “Irregular sleep times confuse the brain’s internal clock and can leave people feeling tired even after long hours of sleep. Sleep quality isn’t just about duration; maintaining a regular schedule is just as important,” said Dr More.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.