Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals why she turned vegan, opens up about health condition: ‘A lot of people don’t know…’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul, who turned vegan, revealed that it was owing to health reasons. “Pichli baar Bigg Boss se nikli thi, tab khaaya non-veg (I ate non-veg the last time when I came back from Bigg Boss in 2024). A lot of people don’t know that I am an autoimmune hepatitis patient, which I was diagnosed with in 2020. There are no symptoms. In my case, it is sometimes Lupus, sometimes Arthritis,” Sana told comedian Bharti Singh and screenwriter Harssh Limbachiyaa.

She even shared that the makers were apprehensive about her 45-day stay on the show. “I just told them…let’s have my doctor on board, your doctor on board…and see”.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Should everyone with an autoimmune liver condition switch to a vegan diet?

When the liver is under immune-related stress, the goal is to reduce inflammation and ease the organ’s workload, said Dr Manish Dodmani, consultant gastroenterologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, adding that a plant-based diet is often chosen because it is lighter, lower in saturated fats, and easier for the liver to process. “In such conditions, the immune system mistakenly attacks liver cells, so anything that supports digestion and reduces internal stress helps. Turning vegan is not about trends here, but about giving the liver a calmer environment to function,” said Dr Dodmani.

A vegan diet can be helpful, but it needs planning. “Removing animal products suddenly without balancing nutrients can lead to deficiencies. Protein, vitamin B12, iron, calcium, and omega-3 fats need special attention. People with liver conditions should avoid self-experimenting and instead build a meal plan that supports both immunity and energy levels,” said Dr Dodmani.

When prepared correctly, plant-based meals can enhance digestion, alleviate bloating, and help maintain steady energy levels. “Many people report feeling lighter and less fatigued, which matters during long hours of shooting, irregular sleep, and constant mental pressure. For someone managing a health condition inside a high-stress space like Bigg Boss, predictable meals and cleaner eating can help the body cope better,” said Dr Dodmani.

What precautions are important with an autoimmune liver condition?

According to Dr Dodmani, rest, hydration, and consistency matter as much as diet. Skipping meals, crash dieting, or relying on packaged vegan foods can backfire. “Liver-friendly eating focuses on fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and adequate fluids. Alcohol is a strict no. Medications must never be stopped or adjusted without medical advice, even if symptoms feel under control,” said Dr Dodmani.

Story continues below this ad

Is going vegan enough to manage such a condition?

Dr Dodmani said that diet supports treatment, it does not replace it.

“Autoimmune liver conditions often require long-term monitoring and medication. Lifestyle choices like stress management, sleep, and gentle movement play an equal role. Being active on a show while managing health shows discipline, but it also calls for listening closely to the body’s warning signs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.