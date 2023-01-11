Naagin actor Mahekk Chahal recovers from pneumonia; know more about the respiratory condition

Actor Mahekk Chahal, who participated in Bigg Boss 5, recently opened up about suffering from pneumonia, and also being on a ventilator.

In an Instagram video, the Naagin actor said: “I am now fine. I got pneumonia because I think I ignored a cold. I was travelling for work — Chicago, Delhi, and Jaipur. It was really cold. I thought I just had a normal cold, cough but it wasn’t so. If you have chest pain while coughing, please don’t ignore it, otherwise you may end up in the hospital like me. Please go to a doctor and get it checked.”

Previously, Mahekk had revealed that she had recently recovered from pneumonia, and was feeling much better now and finally resting at home. “But I must say a big thank you to all my well wishers for your love and support. Your thoughts and prayers have gotten me through these times. I just need some time to rejuvenate with family by my side and then get back to entertaining you all.”

According to Hindustan Times, Chahal was put on a ventilator in the ICU. “I had pneumonia due to which I stayed in ICU for 3-4 days. I was put on an oxygen ventilator. I had suddenly collapsed on 2nd January, I could not breathe. Then I was taken to the hospital and the doctors admitted me immediately. I got a CT scan done. It’s been 8 days and I am still in the hospital. However, I am now in the general ward. My health has improved a lot. But the oxygen still goes up and down. Both my lungs were infected,” she told the outlet.

She further recalled, “I was super scared because I have never come to a point in my life where I can’t take a breath and I’m about to faint. Every time I was coughing it was painful, (And) I was thinking, ‘What is going on?’ as we had no clue.”

What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a disease that affects the lungs. The lungs have small air sacs called alveoli, which fill with air when you breathe in. When an individual has pneumonia, the alveoli are filled with pus and fluid, which makes breathing painful and limits oxygen intake. The most common cause of bacterial pneumonia in children is Streptococcus pneumoniae, followed by Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). The respiratory syncytial virus is the most common viral cause, said Dr Ravindra Mehta, senior pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore.

Why should you not ignore normal cold and cough?

Dr Mehta said that cold is a colloquial term for a runny nose, some sort of sinus pain, and sore throat. “Most of the time, if its allergic, nothing is required but if it is a viral or bacterial infection, then it must not be ignored,” Mehta told indianexpress.com.

The signs and symptoms depend on individual cases and vary from mild to severe. Not only that, but it also depends on other factors such as the type of germ causing the disease, the patient’s age and overall health. Some of the prominent symptoms of pneumonia include:

Fever with chills and rigours

Severe cough with or without rusty phelgm

Breathlessness

Chest pain

Tiredness

Fall in oxygen saturation

Prevention

According to Dr Mehta, it is advisable to consult your medical professional and get the flu or pneumonia shot that can help prevent the disease if one is vulnerable. “But it is not required for all,” Dr Mehta said.

Awareness, vigilance, seeking help early, prompt therapy, and appropriate treatment, are the wat forward Dr Mehta added.

