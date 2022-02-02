Post Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena Bhattacharjee underwent nerve decompression surgery; find out what it is

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 15, underwent a surgery recently after she was injured during a task while inside the house.

The actor took to Instagram to apprise her fans and followers about what led to the urgent surgery and how she was recuperating. “My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups and downs, be it mentally, physically or emotionally,” she wrote in the caption alongside a video montage of the time spent at the hospital and then at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

“As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from a complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery. (Sic)”

For the unversed, the actor was performing a task wherein she had to cling to a slightly-raised pole and stay on it for as long as possible, without losing balance. Devoleena managed to hold on for almost 24 hours following which, she slipped and fell when a fellow contestant splashed a bucket full of water on her. This, perhaps, led to the injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

“Well that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so I immediately went through the surgery,” she shared in the caption.

During her time on the show, she was seen limping and using a trolley suitcase as a support to walk around. She mentioned that in this “difficult time” her “willpower” and “faith” was her strength.

Now back home, the actor seems to be on the road to recovery, as she wears a brace support around her waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Dr Sonal Gupta, director and HOD, neurosurgery, at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh explained that a nerve decompression surgery is required when “there is an increase in the size of the bone with age, or if there’s any spine injury or spine infections”. “The decompression surgery on the spine is done by neuro spine surgeons more efficiently, because it is microscopic nerve decompression which gives the best possible result. Normally, patients with spinal compression present numbness and weakness in hands or legs associated with neck pain or back pain.”

How is the surgery performed?

According to the doctor, spine surgeries are commonly performed as a decompression surgery with microscope or endoscope assistance, with or without screw fixation. “If done by a well-versed neurosurgeon, the success results can be as good as 90 to 93 per cent, though the outcome totally depends on the state in which the patient presents to the doctor. If the condition of the nerve is well-preserved in spite of compression, the outcome is good, but if the nerve is significantly damaged due to delay in surgery, the outcome cannot be rewarding,” she said.

Recovery

For normal spine surgeries, the patient is expected to be mobilised within 24 to 48 hours. “But, if the patient presents with significant weakness before the surgery with severe compression, the recovery can take as long as a month-and-a-half or two. After a good spine surgery, there are hardly any indications for complete rest; there is a big myth in the society that if the spine is operated on, the patient will become bedridden,” Dr Gupta concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!