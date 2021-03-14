Big Bang Theory actor Mayim Bialik opens up about struggles with eating disorder

Actor Mayim Bialik, who is a part of the popular sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory‘, has recently shared that she has been in recovery for eating disorders over the past two years now. According to a report in Today, the actor said she had been dealing with the pressure to make herself look fit for Hollywood.

The revelation happened on an episode of the Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast, where the 45-year-old actor spoke about her struggle for the first time ever. “This is the first time I’ve ever talked about it, because people are like, ‘Well, why are you so overweight?’ Well, because I’m a compulsive overeater and in addition to being an anorexic and restricter,” Bialik said.

She was also joined by author and activist Glennon Doyle, who has also previously spoken about her own eating disorder. Bialik grew up in the spotlight as the teenage star of ‘Blossom‘. She said Doyle’s bravery heavily inspired her, and she decided it was time to tell her own story.

In her podcast, the actor also mentioned that was once called “brave” for simply being in a movie, when she was heavier than her usual weight. “I’m trying to release the pressure of being 15 pounds lighter, which is what I quote, ‘should be’ by Hollywood standards. I’m trying to release the pressure of caring that I’m wearing the clothes that make me look like those other women, even though I’m not those other women. Those are, like, my short-term 2021 goals,” said the actor, who is a mother of two boys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim)

Kudos to the actor for speaking her truth, for sharing her struggle and for also talking about her mental health (she had previously shared that she has a history of depression, and had underlined the importance of therapy and medication).

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle