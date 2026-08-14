Bhumi Pednekar on gaining 30 kg for Dum Laga Ke Haisha: ‘Took me roughly that time to lose…’

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Bhumi Pednekkar gained about 30kg for her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and when asked how long it took her to put on so much weight, she revealed “one year”.
“And it took me roughly that time to lose that weight as well,” she once said, adding: “I wanted this so bad, it was an opportunity of a lifetime. Not a lot of people get it, and I’m fortunate that I got this.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
If she could go back in time and change anything, Bhumi Pednekkar told Curly Tales that she would like to be a “little more kind on her body, because women’s bodies change very fast and you need to take care of it with love.”
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Deepalakshmi, registered dietitian at The Cranial and Cleft Centre, Shree Balaji Medical Institute, Chennai, tells indianexpress.com that most people think consuming calorie-dense foods that are rich in natural sugars, particularly fructose and glucose, to be the easiest way to gain weight. While that does offer some nutritional benefits, she points out that “eating them in excess without balancing other food groups can lead to digestive discomfort like bloating or constipation”.
She also says that relying on only few such sources cannot provide the protein or healthy fats required for balanced and sustainable weight gain. This is because such a diet is also extremely limited in nutritional diversity.
According to her, over time, this kind of nutritional imbalance can lead to fatigue, poor skin and hair health, weakened immunity, and nutrient deficiencies. “Moreover, relying on a skewed diet for physical changes can promote unhealthy relationships with food and encourage disordered eating patterns,” she added.
Stressing that diet plans are fads that restrict eating methods and trigger episodes of binge eating, Deepalakshmi suggests to not follow any plan. “People tend to overeat after abstaining from certain foods, which is a result of increased cravings. If at all you are looking to keep your weight in check, try to eat healthier,” she reiterates.
In support of that thought, she believes healthy weight gain should come from a well-balanced, calorie-rich diet that includes good quality proteins like legumes, dairy, eggs, and lean meats; healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, and oils; and whole grains and vegetables for fiber and micronutrients.
“Incorporating strength training can also help promote muscle gain rather than just fat accumulation,” concludes the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.