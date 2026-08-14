Bhumi Pednekar on gaining 30 kg for Dum Laga Ke Haisha: ‘Took me roughly that time to lose…’

Bhumi Pednekkar gained about 30kg for her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and when asked how long it took her to put on so much weight, she revealed “one year”.

“And it took me roughly that time to lose that weight as well,” she once said, adding: “I wanted this so bad, it was an opportunity of a lifetime. Not a lot of people get it, and I’m fortunate that I got this.”

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