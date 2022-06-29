Bhumi Pednekar enjoys a cup of ghee coffee; know the many benefits of this hot beverage

Bhumi Pednekar is not just a versatile actor and a bonafide fashionista, but also a strong advocate of healthy eating. Time and again, the 32-year-old shares a glimpse of her fitness routine and diet. Recently, in an interview with indianexpress.com, she had said, “I’m vegetarian, so most of my diet is plant-based. I lead a sustainable lifestyle. So my diet automatically kind of contributes to it.”

As such, once again, the actor gave a peek into her rich, frothy, and healthy indulgence as she relished a cup of hot ghee coffee. Taking to Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “Ghee Coffee #FatFirst,” sharing a picture of her hot beverage.

Bhumi shares a picture of her ghee coffee (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram) Bhumi shares a picture of her ghee coffee (Source: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Calling it a “bulletproof coffee’, Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition described ghee coffee as “a high-fat caffeinated beverage considered a good option for people on a Keto diet.”

“It’s known for the kick it provides to people first thing in the morning,” he added.

Health benefits of ghee coffee

Here’s why you should drink ghee coffee, according to the expert.

*Coffee can be acidic for our bodies. Adding ghee to it can minimise some of its effects as ghee is rich in calcium which helps neutralise the stomach acid and ease digestion.

*Ghee contains a short-chain fatty acid known as butyrate which helps lower inflammation, strengthens the gut lining, and has antioxidant properties.

*It also helps improve brain and nerve functioning, and the production of hormones in the body.

How to make it?

If you are looking to make this delicious cuppa at home, you need just two ingredients — brewed coffee and ghee. “Unsalted butter or coconut oil can also be used as alternatives,” Puri said.

*Heat your brewed coffee at a low temperature for a minute and add a tsp of ghee to it.

*Continue the process at the same temperature for about one more minute.

*Take it off the flame and stir nicely to allow the ghee to get emulsified in the coffee.

*One can consider adding milk/creamer, and sweeteners such as jaggery/honey/maple syrup to it, if required.

When should you drink it?

The best time to drink ghee coffee, according to the nutritionist, is in the morning “as ghee will help elevate the energy levels and mood.”

“One gram of fat gives 9 kcal which provides satiety for a longer time, thus helping you to avoid over-eating. Adding ghee to coffee first thing in the morning can help boost metabolism and keep you active throughout the day,” he explained.

