Bhagyashree shares home remedy for PMOS: ‘Without side effects’

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — recently renamed to Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) — is a condition many women silently struggle with on a regular basis. Bhagyashree recently took to Instagram to share a simple home remedy “without side effects” that can help reduce disruptions to your everyday life. As a part of her ‘Tuesday Tips with B’ series, the Bollywood actor suggested drinking mulethi water to ease symptoms.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“PCOS is a condition in which there’s an excess of male hormone androgen in the body, which leads to irregular periods, unwanted facial hair, etc. Mulethi decreases the androgen level in the body and solves all your problems,” she could be heard saying in the video.