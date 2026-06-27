Bhagyashree shares home remedy for PMOS: ‘Without side effects’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — recently renamed to Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) — is a condition many women silently struggle with on a regular basis. Bhagyashree recently took to Instagram to share a simple home remedy “without side effects” that can help reduce disruptions to your everyday life. As a part of her ‘Tuesday Tips with B’ series, the Bollywood actor suggested drinking mulethi water to ease symptoms.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“PCOS is a condition in which there’s an excess of male hormone androgen in the body, which leads to irregular periods, unwanted facial hair, etc. Mulethi decreases the androgen level in the body and solves all your problems,” she could be heard saying in the video.
Her suggestion? Boil a small piece of mulethi (liquorice) root in water over a low simmer for 5-6 minutes. Strain and drink while hot.
View this post on Instagram
Dr Gayathri Karthik Nagesh, Program Director – Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says that Bhagyashree’s suggestion of drinking licorice water for managing PMOS is based on traditional use of mulethi, which may provide mild supportive benefits but is not a standalone treatment or cure for the condition.
She suggests always combining it with proper medical guidance, healthy diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes for better long-term results.
“Licorice contains active compounds like glycyrrhizin that may help reduce excess androgen (male hormone) levels, support adrenal gland function, and reduce inflammation,” she tells indianexpress.com, adding that all of this can slightly improve common PMOS symptoms such as acne, unwanted facial hair, irregular periods, mood swings, stress, and digestive discomfort.
“It also has antioxidant and soothing properties that may support metabolism and hormonal balance, but scientific evidence is still limited and effects vary from person to person, so it should be seen only as a supportive home remedy rather than a proven treatment,” she elaborates.
However, important precautions must be followed because regular or high intake of licorice water can cause serious side effects.
Dr Nagesh recommends watching out for increased blood pressure, reduced potassium levels, water retention, weakness, fatigue, and in severe cases heart rhythm problems. “People with hypertension, kidney disease, or heart conditions should avoid it, pregnant women should be especially careful, and those taking medicines like diuretics, steroids, or blood pressure drugs should consult a doctor before using it,” she shares.
As for healthy individuals, she suggests using it only in small amounts and not daily for long periods.