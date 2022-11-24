Bhagyashree shares what makes turmeric ‘vital’ for healing

Bhagyashree is known to regularly share an array of effective health and fitness tips that can be easily followed at home. From demonstrating how to lose weight healthily to showing how to take care of your skin in a natural way, the actor stresses opting for time-tested techniques for overall well-being. In a similar vein, she most recently revealed how she is ensuring her husband’s fractured hand heals quickly in an Instagram video.

“Healing has accelerated with medicines and technology,” Bhagyashree said, adding that despite medical advancements, “Dadima ke nuske aaj bhi kaam aate hein” for recouping strength, internal healing, and strengthening immunity. “Some home remedies have been passed on for years from generation to generation because they have been solid, a definitive cure,” she said.

One such age-old remedy, extremely common across Indian households, is drinking a glass of warm turmeric milk. “Haldi has iron, calcium, vitamin C, vitamin B, magnesium and potassium — all of which are vital for his healing,” Bhagyashree said.

Sharing the benefits, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor said: “It is known to be extremely beneficial in curing wounds and relieving muscle and bone aches. Turmeric is antiseptic and anti-inflammatory.”

Earlier, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar had shared that one of the main purposes of turmeric milk is to accelerate recovery. “Haldi and milk is a powerful combination of essential fatty acid, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. Together, they will ensure that your fat loss is accelerated,” she added.

However, many don’t prefer the taste of turmeric milk. In that case, what can you do? “You can mix it with water or even a spoon full of ghee,” Bhagyashree said.

According to Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition, a combination of ghee and turmeric can work wonders for the gut. “Turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory properties and ghee provides lubrication to the body which helps clear metabolic waste and prevents constipation by expelling toxins from the body. Chronic inflammation can trigger cardiovascular problems (diabetes, hypertension, heart stroke), certain cancers, and knee and joint pain. A teaspoon of ghee with a pinch of turmeric can soothe inflammation,” he said.

The expert added that this combination also supports angiogenesis- the formation of new blood vessels, which promotes healthy heart function. “Ghee and turmeric enhance cognition and brain health. Adding a pinch of black pepper allows better absorption of curcumin that is present in turmeric. Ghee is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids; turmeric possesses antimicrobial, antioxidant, and antiinflammatory properties. The combination can help improve immunity and prevent episodes of seasonal sickness.”

To make this, one can mix a teaspoon of ghee with 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder. “It’s a one-time-consumption recipe, so prepare and consume it fresh. To reap maximum benefits, take ghee and turmeric on an empty stomach. However, consume ghee in moderation- exceeding the recommended amount may lead to weight gain and heart issues,” Puri said.

