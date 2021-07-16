This monsoon, say goodbye to cold and cough with Bhagyashree’s immunity tip

Up your immunity this monsoon with this easy home remedy shared by Bhagyashree. (Source: Bhagyashree/Instagram)

After a long wait, the monsoon has finally arrived. And if you have been wanting to enjoy the rains but are worried about catching seasonal illnesses like cold and cough amid a pandemic, it is time level up four immunity. While a nutritious diet and regular exercise helps, you can also try some simple home remedies to keep seasonal issues at bay.

Actor Bhagyashree, a mother to two, recently shared a simple home remedy as part of her #TuesdayTip series that she swears by for her children whenever they are out in the seasonal showers.

“Monsoon is the season of fun and frolic, splashing in the puddles and getting soaking wet. Don’t restrict your children from making these childhood memories. Just give them a strong immunity to combat the monsoon cold and cough,” the 51-year-old said.

Stressing that having vitamin C on a regular basis, and just not after one gets a cold, increases immunity, she shared that she uses kitchen ingredients to make a quick remedy.

“In addition to that, I give my children, a mixture of 5 tulsi leaves, a thumbnail of ginger, and ½ teaspoon of honey. Adding two freshly crushed peppercorns is even better,” she shared.

When to take it?

“To be taken twice a day,” she recommended.

Know the benefits

It is said that, individually, all these ingredients have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. When they are combined together, the mixture is replete with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that are known to provide relief seasonal infections, prevent seasonal diseases and strengthen the digestive system too.

The mixture also helps provide relief for sore throat and runny nose.

