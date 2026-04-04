Bhagyashree says water isn’t enough for summer: ‘Make sure its with the right salts’

Hydration is not just limited to water any longer. From alkaline water to sparkling water, electrolytes, and liquid IVs, the options to keep yourself hydrated are endless in today’s market.

Electrolytes are essential minerals, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium, that carry an electrical charge when dissolved in water and keep your body running smoothly. Our bodies get these electrolytes from the food we eat and the fluids we drink. They help perform various bodily functions, such as moving nutrients into cells, removing waste products from cells, helping rebuild damaged tissues, balancing the body’s pH levels, and regulating the function of the nervous, muscular, heart, and brain.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Talking about their importance, Bhagyashree shared a quick video on Instagram ahead of the impending summer season in India. “Post Holi, the heat always gets going …so a simple reminder to stay hydrated. But the key is to make sure it’s with the right salts,” she mentioned in the caption of her post.

The actor said that when you are feeling too hot or sweaty, just water is not enough to keep your body hydrated, because your body’s potassium, sodium, and sodium chloride levels start to diminish. “While potassium helps attract water molecules towards the cells of your body, chloride helps maintain the fluid balance, since too much water inside the cells can cause more harm than usual,” she shared in the video.

Hydration goes beyond just water. (AI-generated image) Hydration goes beyond just water. (AI-generated image)

In fact, when you feel like fainting in the summer heat, Bhagyashree said it indicates a lack of potassium and calcium in your body, which are water-soluble salts that send signals between the body and the mind. Thus, post-exercise or during the hotter months, she advised drinking coconut water, lemon water, or electrolyte mixtures in water to combat dehydration.

Which electrolytes should you pick?

Pooja Udeshi, Consultant, Sports Nutritionist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, shared a quick guide for electrolytes based on your daily needs:

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Regular diet: For most people, daily hydration can be managed through water and foods rich in electrolytes. Bananas, leafy greens, citrus fruits, curd and coconut water are excellent natural sources. If you are not exercising heavily or living in extreme conditions, this everyday intake is usually enough.

Post exercise: Workouts and outdoor activities in the heat can cause heavy sweating and loss of sodium and potassium. That’s why athletes often rely on sports drinks. A simpler option is a homemade mix: water, a pinch of salt, lemon and a little honey. This combination replenishes electrolytes without added sugar or additives.

When blood pressure is low: For those who experience dizziness or fatigue due to low blood pressure, sodium plays a key role. Adding a bit more salt to food or sipping on clear soups and oral rehydration solutions may help. However, it’s important to avoid overcorrection – always check with a healthcare professional before making changes.

Coping with heat or illness: Hot climates, dehydration, vomiting, or diarrhoea can quickly strip the body of vital salts. In such cases, ORS (oral rehydration solution) is the most reliable choice, as it is formulated for rapid absorption. Energy drinks or high-caffeine beverages should be avoided, as they may worsen fluid loss.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.