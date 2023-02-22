If you are wondering whether eating fruits equals consuming sugar, Bhagyashree has the answer

With the Internet overflowing with information about diets, eating tips, and foods to avoid or consume, it can sometimes get tricky to separate fact from fiction. And, among the many such dos and don’ts is the consumption of fruits, especially for diabetics. So, what should be done? Answering the question is Bhagyashree Dassani, an actor and nutritionist, who said that while fruits have natural sugars called fructose, they also have a host of nutrients that are extremely beneficial.

“The skin and seeds comprise fibre, which is needed to regulate blood sugars,” she added.

To understand better, we reached out to an expert who said that the body metabolises the natural sugar found in fruits differently as compared to processed sugars that is found in junk foods, carbonated drinks, and more.

“If you have high blood sugar, you should limit your intake of fruits but not stop consuming them completely. Such patients are advised to control their portions,” said Dr Rajni Sharma, dietitian and registered diabetes educator, adding that while diabetics can have both, fruits with a high and low glycemic index (GI), their intake should be in accordance with their blood sugar level. GI is a value used to measure the spike in blood sugar levels after consuming specific foods.

She further recommended that unless you are a high diabetic, don’t ban fruits from your diet as it has several benefits.

Listed below are the variety of benefits fruits offer:

*Vitamin C is an immunity booster

*Fibre helps in digestion, regulation of insulin

*A variety of antioxidants nourish the skin and hair

*Contains flavonoids, carotenoids, potassium and magnesium that protects the heart against a plethora of diseases

*Aids in hydration, which the body requires, especially in a climate like ours

Adding to this, Dr Sharma said, “It is advisable to only have seasonal fruits as they are nature’s remedy against certain diseases and infections. For instance, vitamin C is taken to deal with cold and flu,” concluding that at least two fruits should be consumed daily for best results.

