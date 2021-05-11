Here’s what Bhagyashree prefers over ice-cream to beat the summer heat

The rising summer temperature can have an effect on our health and make us feel dehydrated and extremely lethargic. Hence, it is a good idea to include summer-friendly, seasonal and fresh foods in our diet. But instead of reaching out for ice-creams or a glass of cold drink, it is advised to have homemade preparations that can help you beat the heat.

As part of her immunity tip series, actor and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree revealed what she prefers over ice cream in the summers.

According to the Maine Pyar Kiya actor, a cup of freshly made curd or dahi is very important to keep the gut healthy to combat the heat.

“Homemade dahi/curd can work wonders for your gut flora (stomach lining). It is prebiotic that can enrich healthy bacteria aiding digestion, controlling excessive stomach acids caused by undigested food and/or fat. Curd has calcium that is easily digestible because of the lactobacillius bacteria present,” she said.

Instead of munching on unhealthy snacks, one can have curd, she mentioned.

The 52-year-old then went on to mention how for vegetarians it is a good source of protein and vitamin D.

“It also promotes serotonin in your body… something you definitely need with the effect that high temperatures can have on your BP. Make it a part of your everyday meals or even as an in-between snack… just make sure it is fresh,” she said.

Wondering how to set curd at home?

We have got you covered with a slightly different but interesting recipe from celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

Diwekar said, “Curd acts as a probiotic and the raisins, with their high content of soluble fibre, as a prebiotic. Together they –

– neutralise bad bacteria,

– promote growth of good bacteria,

– reduce inflammation in the intestines,

– keep your teeth and gums healthy,

– good for the bones and joints too.”

Method

* Take a bowl of warm milk, preferably fresh and full fat

* Add four to five raisins to it (preferably black raisins)

* Take a small drop of dahi or buttermilk and add that to the milk

* Stir it multiple times (grandmothers say 32 times)

* Cover it with a lid and set it aside for up to eight to 12 hours.

* When the top layer appears thick, the curd is ready to eat

• Have it with lunch or as a mid-meal 3-4 pm post-lunch

Not just raisins, you can also add dates, “especially if you are trying to get pregnant,” the nutritionist added.

Follow these simple tips and have a luscious and thick curd.

But if you have run out of curd at home, you can try this simple trick which allows you to make curd at home even if you don’t have a tablespoon of curd culture or jaman to set it.

Here’s what you can do as per home chef Nisha Madhulika.

Ingredients

1 litre – Boiled milk

2 – Green chillies or red chilly or

1 – Lemon

Method

*Take boiled milk in a vessel and heat it until it is lukewarm. Now drop two green or red chilies with the stalk in the milk such that they are immersed. Or squeeze about two teaspoons of lemon juice into it.

*Now cover the milk bowl and keep aside for 10-12 hours in a warm place.

*You have the starter curd ready.

Now how to make curd? *Take one litre boiled milk and heat until it is lukewarm. Then add about 2 tsp of the starter to it. Transfer the milk to a casserole and keep aside for 7-8 hours

Note:

-Always use full cream milk for setting curd.

-Boil the milk and let it simmer for a few minutes.

-Always use chillies with stalk attached as the enzymes in it help set the curd and also give it its inherent sour taste.

-Remember the taste of curd set through these curd cultures is a bit different from the traditional curd culture.

-Place the curd in refrigerator after the curd sets to prevent it from turning sour.

