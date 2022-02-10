From improving eye health to digestion: Bhagyashree reveals the many health benefits of pumpkin

February 10, 2022 6:20:16 pm
Pumpkin may not necessarily feature on people’s list of favourite foods, thanks to its bland taste and gooey texture (on being cooked). But, did you know that pumpkin has tons of health benefits?
Bhagyashree, who frequently shares health and fitness related tips, took to Instagram to talk about its varied benefits and the easiest way to consume it. Take a look.
“Pumpkin is loaded with vitamin A which helps improve eye health. Additionally, it is also a rich source of zinc, selenium and magnesium making it beneficial for thyroid patients,” the actor said.
She added, “This vegetable is also for digestive issues, as it has a lot of fibre.”
Despite its many benefits, it’s quite a task to feed pumpkins to kids. But, worry not! Bhagyashree has a solution for that too.
“Narrate the story of Cinderella to your kids. After all, she went to meet her prince on a pumpkin chariot!” she suggested.
Also, it “can be used to make soup, add consistency to gravies and even innovative sweet dishes. So, for those who baulk at the mention of pumpkin, camouflage it,” Bhagyashree added.
