Bhagyashree loves eating this delicious winter fruit; shares the many healthy benefits

Due to the pandemic, there has been a growing focus towards consuming a nutritious diet and following a healthy lifestyle to remain fit and strengthen immunity. While health supplements and traditional remedies have gained everyone’s attention, there’s absolutely no substitute for natural fruits that are loaded with a host of health benefits.

Bhagyashree, who regularly shares health and fitness tips on social media, recently talked about one such fruit that she personally recommends — pomegranates.

“While everyone talks about berries… I personally lean towards pomegranates. This delicious fruit has a host of benefits,” the actor wrote, sharing the various benefits of the fruit.

“This juicy fruit is not only the answer to women’s night sweats and hot flashes that they usually face during and after menopause, but also has a host of antioxidants,” she said. According to Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, It has three times more antioxidants than red wine and green tea. Hence, it is one of the best anti-inflammatory foods.

Calling the fruit “the elixir of youth”, the actor added that pomegranates are extremely good for skin and cell repair.

Agreed Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director, Innisfree India, and said that “the three types of antioxidants – tannins, anthocyanins, and ellagic acid are the reasons why pomegranate extract is so effective. These compounds work to detox as well as repair the skin from the damage caused due to environmental factors like UV radiation. These antioxidants are known for their anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer and anti-ageing properties making it a prominent ingredient in Korean skincare products, be it face mask or face serum.”

Not just that, the actor said that the fruit is rich in fibre too. “Fibre, which is so essential to keep your digestive tract impeccable. It also helps reduce cholesterol and the symptoms of early diabetes.” “Pomegranates have vitamin C and vitamin K, which help in boosting your immunity,” she added.

“One pomegranate supplies one-quarter of a day’s worth of folate and one-third of your daily vitamin C,” Dr Bhavsar explained.

