Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Healthy eating: Bhagyashree shares why makhanas are the perfect snack

When you are hungry but don't want to eat unhealthy food items, consume makhana, she said

Bhagyashree shares the health benefits of makhana

To satiate those mid-day hunger pangs, which make us crave something delicious and filling, more often than not, we tend to indulge in unhealthy snacking — only to regret it later. But these munch sessions can be healthy, too. All you need to do is stock up on some nutritious food options.

Worry not! It doesn’t have to be anything fancy or expensive. Bhagyashree recently took to Instagram to share why foxnuts or makhana, as they are commonly known, make for the perfect snacking option.

When you are hungry but don’t want to eat unhealthy food items, consume makhana, she started out saying.

Listing its benefits, she said, “They are rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants. Makhana not just gives you energy but also satisfies your hunger.”

According to the actor, it aids digestion, too. “It also gives a healthy glow to your skin,” she added. “It is equally great for weight-watchers, helps in keeping your insulin in check and makes sure your digestive juices are flowing well. It contains protein to give you energy,” she said.

However, remember to roast your makhana instead of frying it. “Keep this as a handy snack for your hunger pangs,” she concluded.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:00:22 pm
