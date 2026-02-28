Bhagyashree shares recipe for ‘magic water’ made with simple kitchen ingredients ‘that can transform your body’

What if we told you that your pantry staples, soaked overnight, could significantly improve your metabolic health over time? Bollywood actor Bhagyashree, who swears by her kitchen supplies to stay healthy, radiant, and glowing, recently shared the recipe for her “magical water,” which she believes supports your internal health and helps you stay fit and immune to seasonal illnesses.

In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote, “Simple ingredients from your kitchen that can transform your body. Looking after your internal health can make a huge difference to how you look. Try this simple tip and let me know which of these worked for you.(sic)”

Bhagyashree advised soaking a handful of cloves, cinnamon sticks, star anise, bay leaves, mint, and cardamom in lukewarm water and taking them regularly for 2 weeks to see results.

Decoding the benefits

Health experts helped us understand the benefits of these ingredients and why they should be part of our diet rotation.

Cloves

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com., “Drinking clove water nightly for two weeks can provide several health benefits. It supports digestive health by stimulating digestive enzymes, reducing bloating, and promoting a healthy gut. Rich in antioxidants, clove water enhances immunity, helping the body fight infections and seasonal illnesses.”

It also supports weight management by boosting metabolism and regulating blood sugar levels, helping control cravings. Malhotra added that clove water offers respiratory benefits by acting as a natural expectorant, clearing mucus and soothing coughs.

Bay leaves

The active component of bay leaves is a polyphenol that helps regulate glucose levels. The herb, indigenous to the Mediterranean region, is rich in essential nutrients and minerals, including vitamins A and C and folic acid.

Star Anise

Star anise is rich in antioxidants that combat harmful free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer. Its anti-inflammatory properties may also be beneficial, potentially easing discomfort from conditions such as arthritis.

“Drinking star anise water can stimulate digestive enzymes, easing bloating and indigestion for better gut health. With natural antimicrobial qualities, it can strengthen your immune system, especially during cold and flu season,” Malhotra shared, adding that the antioxidants in star anise support clearer skin and reduce signs of ageing, giving your complexion a natural boost.

Cinnamon

According to her, a small piece of Ceylon cinnamon in water, consumed warm, can help improve glucose metabolism and enhance insulin signalling.

Mint

Sushma PS, chief dietitian at Jindal Naturecure Institute, added that mint is highly valued for its ability to calm the gastrointestinal tract. She said that the main ingredient in mint, menthol, can relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, reducing discomfort and spasms. “Moreover, it possesses antibacterial qualities that might aid in the fight against dangerous gut bacteria,” said Sushma.

Cardamom

Cardamom is considered an excellent digestive aid, particularly effective in reducing bloating and intestinal gas. Its warming and detoxifying effects help reduce the accumulation of toxic, undigested, or partially digested waste in the body and support overall health.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.