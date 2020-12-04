Bhagyashree shares secret ingredient for managing ‘hormonal sugar rushes’

Bhagyashree shared a simple way to keep your blood sugar levels in check. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram)

Bhagyashree, who has been regularly sharing DIY hacks on boosting overall health, shared yet another useful tip on optimising insulin levels.

In an Instagram video, Bhagyashree opened up about her mother being diabetic since she was 25 years old. “And when she became aware of all the problems that high blood sugar can cause, she wanted to make sure that we never suffer from the same. In fact, most people do not even realise they have diabetes till because of some other form of illness, they check their blood sugar levels,” she remarked.

The 51-year-old went on to explain an easy way of keeping blood sugar levels under check. “I soak a teaspoon of methi (fenugreek) seeds at night and have them in the morning on an empty stomach. It is important that you chew the seeds really well. Soaking the methi seeds removes its bitterness so there’s no problem to chew them,” she said.

Consuming fenugreek seeds first thing in the morning has been recommended by nutritionists. Studies have also shown how a daily dose of fenugreek seeds in hot water can help control type 2 diabetes. Methi or fenugreek seeds contain fibre that helps to slow digestion, reduce the rate of absorption of sugar and also increase the amount of insulin the body releases.

This health tip is useful not just for diabetics but also for non-diabetics, Bhagyashree said, and works well in managing sugar cravings. “Craving for sweets is a common issue, but when you have a genetic disposition of being diabetic, one has to be doubly careful.”

The actor added, “Though this is not a quick fix solution or a turnaround, it certainly is one that helps in optimizing your insulin levels. I, personally have been following this for over a decade and it has worked for me…. taking care of all my hormonal sugar rushes.”

