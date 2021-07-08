Bhagyashree shares easy and healthy remedy to control hypertension; watch

Bhagyashree keeps sharing homemade remedies on Instagram for several health issues. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram)

Hypertension is one of the most common health problems in the country today. A 2019 study showed that while many suffered from it, only 45 per cent of people had it diagnosed.

“All of us living in big cities face stress all the day,” actor Bhagyashree said in a video she posted on Instagram recently. Suggesting tips to alleviate stress, she said one must try being amid nature: “That’s the no. 1 stress killer,” she added.

For those starting to show symptoms of hypertension, the 52-year-old actor also suggested a healthy home remedy to bring down the systolic pressure. Here’s what she suggested:

“Mix ¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder with a ¼ teaspoon honey and have it in the morning. Don’t have anything for 30 mins post that.”

She wrote on Instagram, “Cinnamon also helps to reduce your blood sugar, keeping your hunger hormones, Ghrelin in control and keeping your cholesterol in check.”

“Hypertension affects almost ⅛th of our population, making it the leading cause of premature death according to the National Health Family Survey. So it’s about time we check our BP parameters,” she added.

How about trying this?