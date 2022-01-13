Bhagyashree calls ‘clapping’ the ‘simple method to alleviate stress’; check it out

In the current times — as we brave through the pandemic that has entered its third year — stress has become an all-encompassing problem plaguing people around the world. As such, we are always on the lookout for effective remedies to beat it.

There are many traditional ways with which to alleviate stress: proper rest and sleep, healthy eating and being physically active are among them. But, actor Bhagyashree has an interesting and slightly unique solution.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to make a case for clapping. Yes, you read that right — the simple act of bringing your palms together can help manage stress, the actor claims.

She shared an informative video, writing in the caption, “Clapping is appreciative, positive and compounded with health benefits, too.” She continued, stating that it is a “simple method to alleviate stress, anxiety and blood pressure”.

“It also helps in enhancing cognitive memory.”

In the accompanying video, the actor said “clapping improves heart health”, and even “reduces stress, anxiety and blood pressure” for adults.

“And for children, it boosts their memory and cognitive powers,” she said.

On lybrate.com, certified cognitive behaviour therapy practioner Sukanya Biswas notes that there are about “30+ acupressure points in the palms, which are activated when you are clapping”.

“Clapping is known to improve the overall heart health and improve blood pressure. [It] helps immunity by boosting white cells, which are essential for fighting germs and, therefore, reduces the occurrence of frequent infections. Regular clapping is also shown to have benefits on improved bone health in cases of arthritis and associated pains… For mental illnesses like depression and anxiety, clapping can be a very easy to do exercise that costs actually nothing,” she writes.

