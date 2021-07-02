Watch: Bhagyashree eats raw bhindi from her garden, shares health benefits

Bhagyashree recently took to social media to share a video of her garden dotted with homegrown vegetables. In the video, she takes us to the organic okra plant in the garden but what she does next has left us amazed. She takes a bite of a single piece of raw okra or bhindi.

Organic bhindi has a lot of benefits. Explaining, Bhagyashree wrote the vegetable is “packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, and magnesium”. It also has antioxidants and fibre.

“Known to control blood sugar, regulate bowels and relieve gas, bloating and constipation. This is one vegetable you must include in your weekly meals,” she further wrote.

Watch the video:

She added that as per Ayurveda, eating bhindi soaked overnight can help control blood sugar levels. In fact, both the peel and the seeds are known to lower glucose levels. It inhibits carb-breaking enzymes, increases sensitivity to insulin, and ensures sufficient insulin-producing cells are there in the pancreas. It is known to be helpful in the case of type 1, type 2 as well as gestational diabetes.

Have you tried eating raw organic bhindi?