scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 02, 2021
Most Read

Watch: Bhagyashree eats raw bhindi from her garden, shares health benefits

The vegetable is known to control blood sugar levels, Bhagyashree shared

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2021 11:40:50 am
bhagyashreeBhagyashree keeps sharing health tips on social media. (Source: bhagyashree.online/Instagram)

Bhagyashree recently took to social media to share a video of her garden dotted with homegrown vegetables. In the video, she takes us to the organic okra plant in the garden but what she does next has left us amazed. She takes a bite of a single piece of raw okra or bhindi.

Organic bhindi has a lot of benefits. Explaining, Bhagyashree wrote the vegetable is “packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, and magnesium”. It also has antioxidants and fibre.

“Known to control blood sugar, regulate bowels and relieve gas, bloating and constipation. This is one vegetable you must include in your weekly meals,” she further wrote.

Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Also Read |Bhagyashree reveals secret to youthful skin; shares some collagen-boosting foods

She added that as per Ayurveda, eating bhindi soaked overnight can help control blood sugar levels. In fact, both the peel and the seeds are known to lower glucose levels. It inhibits carb-breaking enzymes, increases sensitivity to insulin, and ensures sufficient insulin-producing cells are there in the pancreas. It is known to be helpful in the case of type 1, type 2 as well as gestational diabetes.

Have you tried eating raw organic bhindi?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Princess Diana birthday, most iconic looks, Princess Diana best fashion moments, Princess Diana fashion 1980s, indianexpress.com, Indian Express
Happy Birthday, Diana: Remembering the Princess of Wales’ most iconic looks

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 02: Latest News

Advertisement