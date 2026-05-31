Beyond fresh breath: Can tongue scraping help slow ageing? Experts explain

Gentle tongue scrapping from inside to outside 2-3 times can stimulate oral microbes which can convert amino acids into nitric oxide (Image: ChatGPT generated)

Tongue scraping has long been part of traditional oral care routines, often recommended for fresher breath and a cleaner mouth. But could this simple habit also support healthy ageing?

The idea recently gained attention after Dr Daniel Pompa, speaking on The Model Health Show podcast, claimed that tongue scraping stimulates bacteria involved in the production of nitric oxide—a molecule linked to blood vessel health, circulation, and overall well-being.

Dr Pompa said, “When you tongue scrape, you literally stimulate a bacteria that helps you produce something called nitric oxide.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.