Beyond A, B, and C: Why scientists are closely tracking Influenza D

A growing body of research is turning global scientific attention toward Influenza D virus (IDV), a relatively lesser-known member of the influenza family with zoonotic potential. A study published by the National Library of Medicine, US, highlights early insights into its interaction with humans, revealing both low general prevalence and significant exposure among high-risk groups.

In its paper titled ‘Influenza D,’ the health body revealed, “Serological evidence of previous exposure to IDV infection in humans has been collected from three independent studies. The first study showed that IDV seroprevalence rate in a cohort aged 60 years and older living in Canada and the eastern US (Connecticut) was about 1.3% (4/312) [4]. The observation of low prevalence of IDV in the general population seems to be in agreement with an etiological investigation in Scotland showing no evidence of IDV infection in archived respiratory samples from hospital-visiting patients [31]. The second study focused on an occupational exposure cohort (cattle-exposed farmers) living in Florida and documented a 97% seroprevalence (34/35), which mirrored the seroprevalence in the cattle population [32]. This study also revealed an 18% seroprevalence (2/11) in non-cattle exposed persons. The third study represents a comprehensively longitudinal study of more than 1,000 human serum samples collected in Italy from 2005 to 2017 for examination of the prevalence of antibodies against influenza D virus [33]. The results of this study showed that the prevalence of IDV antibodies increased in the human population in Italy from 2005 to 2017 with up to 33.9–41.0% of surveyed subjects tested positive in some years. “