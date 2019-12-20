Beware! These factors can affect your hearing

The blow dryer is almost always near the ear, producing high decibels of sound that is potentially dangerous. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The blow dryer is almost always near the ear, producing high decibels of sound that is potentially dangerous. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Loss of hearing is too painful an experience for an otherwise healthy person. But, it is also true that not a lot of us give importance to our ears. The normal functioning of ears is directly linked to one’s health, which is why doctors insist on regular checkups. Even if you are not regular, you must know about things that can potentially harm your ears. Here is a list of some of them.

Loud music

Let’s start with the most basic one. When your ears begin to ring after a concert, know that it is a sure-shot sign that the music was way too loud. A prolonged exposure to loud music can harm your ears and take away its hearing power. Even the music that you listen to on your headphones can affect your hearing if it is too loud. Though experts say that ear pods are more damaging because they rest deep inside the ear. Bring down the noise level if you want to protect your ears.

Blow dryers

These are almost always hovering near the ears. The machine produces high decibels of noise, which can put you at risk for hearing loss. Experts say that the longer you use a blow dryer, the riskier it becomes.

Your commute

Some cities around the world are louder than others. And if you take the public transport system know that with time, it can hurt your ears, because of the noise. So, it is really not silly when you cover your ears, it is necessary, especially when there is unnecessary honking going around.

Pain relievers

The over-the-counter pain relievers may give you quick relief, but the side-effects are sometimes permanent. Tinnitus, or the constant noise in your ears is a mild side effect, but remember to not overdo it, or make it a habit.

High fever

When you are running a high fever, the rise in temperature can damage the nerves inside your ear. This can either be because of inflammation or lack of oxygen. It is advisable to consult with a doctor at the earliest.

