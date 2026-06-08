‘Better off that way’: Shashi Tharoor rejects viral idli-chai combo; expert weighs in

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently weighed in on a social media post suggesting idlis and tea as a breakfast combination. Sharing his thoughts, Tharoor wrote. “I have to be honest: that idli looks a bit too solid and dense for my liking. And the discolouration in the pic is not very appetising. There’s something about a perfectly soft, snowy-white, fluffy idli that just can’t be beaten. This one looks likely to be chewy and rubbery. Not an A-grade idli. I’m a massive chai fan myself, but I’ve always been a firm believer in the ‘separate but equal’ policy: I prefer my chai alongside or after eating, rather than dunking anything in it. Anyway, a truly good, soft idli would probably just dissolve in the hot chai and ruin it, whereas a ‘dunkable’ idli would be too rubbery for my taste and not worth eating. I say keep the chai in the cup and the idli on the plate—they’re both better off that way!”

While the comment was made in jest, it raises an interesting health question: Does the texture of an idli really matter? And is pairing idlis with chai a healthy breakfast habit?

According to Dr Sujit Nair, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, “A soft, well-fermented idli is generally easier to digest because fermentation partially breaks down starches and proteins before consumption,” explains Dr Nair. “The airy structure also allows digestive enzymes to act on it more efficiently.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

In contrast, denser or under-fermented idlis can feel heavier in the stomach and may take slightly longer to digest. However, Dr Nair points out that the difference is usually modest. “Factors such as portion size, accompaniments, and an individual’s digestive health play a much larger role than texture alone,” he says.

Interestingly, a denser idli may actually make some people feel fuller for longer because it requires more chewing and remains in the stomach slightly longer.

Viral idli-tea combo photo (Photo: X/ShashiTharoor) Viral idli-tea combo photo (Photo: X/ShashiTharoor)

Is idli with chai a healthy combination?

Dr Nair says the combination is generally safe for most healthy adults. “Idli is light, fermented, and easy on the gut, while tea can provide alertness and comfort,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

However, there is one nutritional consideration. Tea contains tannins, naturally occurring compounds that can interfere with the absorption of iron from plant-based foods when consumed alongside meals. “The impact is unlikely to be significant in a single meal because idli is not a major source of iron,” says Dr Nair. “But individuals with iron deficiency or those at risk of low iron levels may benefit from drinking tea 30 to 60 minutes after breakfast rather than with it.”

As for digestion, Dr Nair notes that tea does not meaningfully improve the digestion of idli, although moderate consumption is unlikely to cause problems for most people.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora’s mother shares secret to making grainy idlis

What about blood sugar and fullness?

The bigger concern, according to Dr Nair, is not the idli itself but what goes into the tea. “The answer depends largely on how the chai is prepared,” he explains. “Sweetened tea can add a substantial amount of sugar to a meal that is already rich in carbohydrates.”

Dr Nair also points out that idlis, while nutritious and easy to digest, are relatively low in protein and fibre on their own. “A breakfast of idlis alone may not keep some individuals full for very long,” he says. “If the tea is heavily sweetened, it may increase calorie intake without significantly improving satiety.”

Story continues below this ad

The healthiest way to enjoy idli

For those who love both idlis and chai, there is no need to choose one over the other. Instead, Dr Nair recommends focusing on balance. “A better approach is to pair idlis with protein-rich accompaniments such as sambar, which contains lentils, and to limit added sugar in tea,” he says. “This combination supports steadier energy levels, better fullness, and improved metabolic health over the long term.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.