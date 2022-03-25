From treating cough to relieving pain: Know the many benefits of betel leaves (special recipe inside)

A heart-shaped, deep green coloured leaf belonging to the family of Piperaceae, betel leaf has been used for prayers and religious rituals in India for centuries. Not just that, it is also consumed in the form of paan that many eat as a refreshment after meals. But, did you know that betel leaves also have many health benefits, according to Ayurveda?

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, recently, shared the many benefits of consuming betel leaves. “Ayurveda has mentioned many curative and healing health benefits of betel leaves,” she said.

Elucidating on the same, she wrote, “It is widely used in the treatment of cough, asthma, headache, rhinitis, arthritic joint pain, anorexia etc.” Also, it also helps relieve pain, inflammation, swelling and is best used for kapha disorders.

Further, Dr Bhavsar explained that the leaves are “full of vitamins like vitamin C, thiamine, niacin, riboflavin and carotene, and are a great source of calcium”. “Since betel is an aromatic creeper, you can easily grow it as an ornamental plant in your homes and derive the maximum health benefits from the same,” she added.

If you are looking for a refreshing way to consume betel leaves in summers, check out this simple recipe of ‘paan shot’.

Ingredients

4 paan (betel leaves) torn into small pieces

4 tsp gulkand

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp grated coconut

1 tbsp rock sugar/misri (optional)

1/4th cup water

Method

*Add the paan pieces to the mixer.

*Then add all other ingredients except water and blend them for a few seconds.

*Finally, add water and blend until smooth.

“Paan is hot in nature but paan shots are cooling as they contain gulkand, coconut and fennel seeds. So sip on these paan shots and keep the summer heat at bay,” she said.

