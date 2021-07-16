What are the best weaning foods for your baby?

If your baby is between 6 and 12 months of age, it is time to start weaning them off breast milk and introduce them to some solid foods. Children have their own unique nutrient needs and meeting those needs is vital for them to grow strong and healthy.

If you are concerned about the basics of baby weaning and are looking for some cool tricks to prepare easy and quick weaning foods for your toddler, Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, brings a list of the best weaning foods for your baby.

“Getting children to have their vegetables or try new foods is a nightmare for many parents. It is quite a lot of stress,” Batra says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

She tells us of the benefits of some healthy weaning foods:

Rice water

Now that your baby will start taking solid food, you also have to make sure your child is well hydrated throughout the day. Rice water is basically the starch left behind in the water, along with some other nutrients, when you boil rice. It gives your baby energy. Rice is known as a low allergen food, therefore it is an ideal first solid food to be fed to babies when they wean from breast milk.

Mashed fruits

Fruits are the best way to get your baby to start on solid foods. They are packed with all the important nutrients that your toddler will need. Fruits are sweet and are packed with natural sugars so your baby will definitely love them. Apples are one of the best foods to get your baby started with. You can peel an apple, mash it, and feed a few tablespoons to your baby .

Vegetable puree

Vegetables are full of nutrients and are an absolute must when it comes to weaning your baby off breast milk. From mashed potatoes to carrots- you can make your baby have vegetable puree to maintain a healthy diet. Try choosing organic veggies as opposed to regular ones.

Also Read | Avocados can be best first foods for babies: Study

Oats porridge

If you start giving your baby solid foods, you can’t go wrong with oatmeal or oats porridge. It is full of nutrients and is gentle on your baby’s digestive system. You can even mix fruits, vegetables, and other foods into it to add flavour and your baby will enjoy it.

Boiled vegetables

You can introduce your child to vegetables like carrots, beans, bottle gourd, and pumpkin. Make sure all these vegetables are properly boiled and mashed so that your child can enjoy them and eat them better.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle