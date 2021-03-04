Five nutritionist-approved ways to stay hydrated

It is extremely important to keep oneself hydrated at all times. But some of us may not be consuming an adequate amount of water — eight to 10 glasses per day — that is crucial for the body’s metabolic activity among other benefits.

If you too have not been having enough water or are bored of drinking plain water, here are some easy ways to help you stay hydrated, courtesy of nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal.

“Drinking fluids is crucial to staying healthy and maintaining the function of every system in our body. Here are five best ways to stay hydrated,” she said.

Cumin seeds or jeera

Jeera or cumin seeds hydrate, have detox benefits, reduce body heat, cure itchiness, and work wonders for those troubled with acne and pimples.

How to use it?

Ingredients

1tsp – Cumin seeds or jeera

1 tsp – Rock sugar or mishri

Method

*Soak one teaspoon each of jeera and mishri overnight. In the morning, as a first thing, strain the mixture and drink the water. Alternatively, add jeera powder to buttermilk or curd.

Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a great herb to combat dehydration. It treats indigestion, keeps us hydrated, improves gut function, and cools the body.

*Make lemongrass tea by steeping the grass in water. Also, use lemongrass by soaking a mesh bag with a handful of leaves in bathing water.

Avoid drinking

Alcoholic drinks are dehydrating in nature and can lead to dehydration. If it’s unavoidable, drink plenty of water along with drinks.

*One glass of water for every glass of drink is a good way to start.

Avoid refrigerated water

It hampers digestion. Ayurveda also has always advised against the consumption of chilled water.

*Instead, drink ‘matka (earthen pot)’ water. It is naturally cool and has the unique property to reduce the temperature of water in accordance with the climate

No to processed foods

Avoid processed foods like chips, cookies, and packaged sugary drinks and beverages. They are dehydrating and can reduce the amount of fluid that the body actually retains.

*Instead, have fluids like coconut water, homemade sherbets, buttermilk, curd

