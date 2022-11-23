There is a best time, proper way to massage a baby; find out about it here

Massaging a baby is said to be beneficial for the little one; it is one of the many traditions followed in the subcontinent for generations. The earliest stimuli a parent may provide to their newborn is massage, which is a way for them to spend time together and to also calm down the baby when they are irate.

Through eye contact, smiles, tender touch, stroking, etc., these massages induce relaxation while also promoting growth of healthy bones and muscles in the baby’s body.

But, is there a right and wrong way to massage a baby? Cetaphil Baby’s team of experts shared four things parents must keep in mind while ensuring a pleasant massage experience for their baby; read on.

1. The right time: Giving your baby a massage right after feeding may cause them to puke, said experts. Always try to wait 45 minutes after feeding to start the massage. They have more time to digest the milk and can feel relaxed. The ideal time to massage a newborn is when they are in an active, alert state.

2. The right oil: Put some oil and rub your palms together to warm them, which will make the massage more comfortable and enjoyable. Natural ingredients like sunflower oil, soya bean oil and shea butter will keep your baby’s skin hydrated and protected.

3. The right technique: Avoid hurting the baby and use a soothing touch. If your newborn seems uncomfortable, stop massaging them, and steer clear if you are tense or your baby is upset. It is important to use gentle strokes. Massage the whole body gradually — from head to toe, they advised.

4. The right atmosphere: Your infant will love the massage more if you know the right timing, cues, setting, and details. Set out a certain time each day to massage the baby when the room is warm and relaxed. Start massaging at least once or twice a day for 10 to 15 minutes.

