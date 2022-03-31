What is the best time to eat fruits? Here’s what an expert says

Many people believe that when it comes to fruits, there is a best and worst time to eat them. For instance, people say that having fruits first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach is good; others believe that fruits should be eaten prior to and after every meal.

But the real question is: is there really an ideal time to eat fruits? And is there a time wherein one should avoid them?

To put an end to this confusion, Dr Achyuthan Eswar, a lifestyle physician, took to Instagram to explain that fruits can be eaten at any time of the day — as snacks, with a meal, as a meal, etc.

He recommends starting every meal with a fruit, like a precursor, explaining that it is a strategy to “eat more and weigh less” by filling your stomach, and at the same time, eating less calories.

Dr Eswar explained in the caption that only “two things matter”:

1. Do you eat at least three fruits daily?

“If you eat less than this, your risk of chronic diseases like strokes goes up. If you eat more than this, there’s not much added benefit,” he wrote.

2. Do you eat fruits throughout the day?

“If you eat them all in the morning, they will keep you healthy only in the morning. By evening, your antioxidant status may dip.

“If you’re new to a plant-based diet, here’s a super simple tip — start every meal with one or two fruits. This instantly makes every meal healthier,” he explained.

The doctor added that one can “try fruit salads, smoothies, date syrup desserts, dry fruit garnishes, dry fruit laddus, jackfruit kadubu, pineapple gojju, and apple pie”.

“Fruits are one of the healthiest foods for you,” he concluded.

