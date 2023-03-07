What is the best time to have sex to get pregnant?

Good health and overall well-being are essential for a fulfilling and satisfying sex life. But is there a best time for sexual intercourse to ensure getting pregnant? Taking this discussion forward, fertility expert Mahesh Jayaraman, stressed how most couples opt to try at night after the day’s work is done.

“But Ayurveda and a few academic studies have found that sperm count in men may be higher in the morning. Our Ayurvedic doctors feel that it may be due to the quality of a simple, restorative good night’s sleep. The body may crave rest at the end of the day. So, common sense can make sense sometimes,” said Jayaraman.

Is it true?

When it comes to determining the best time for intercourse, Ayurveda emphasises the importance of understanding an individual’s unique constitution or dosha — vata, pitta, and kapha. These govern an individual’s physical and mental characteristics.

While Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar vouches for night time as “melatonin, a relaxation hormone is high at night”, Dr Preet Pal Thakur, co-founder, Glamyo Health said that each dosha has “specific times during the day when it is most active and energised, which can impact sexual desire and performance”.

“For vata individuals, the best time for intercourse is during the early morning hours, when vata energy is at its highest. Pitta individuals may find that their sexual energy peaks in the late afternoon or early evening, when pitta energy is strongest. Kapha individuals may have the strongest sexual energy in the late evening or early morning, when kapha energy is most active,” Dr Thakur told indianexpress.com.

In addition to understanding one’s dosha, Ayurveda also emphasises the importance of maintaining overall physical and mental health. This includes eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, managing stress, and getting enough restful sleep.

According to Dr Thakur, it’s also essential to note that Ayurveda views sexual energy as a vital and sacred aspect of human life, and emphasises the importance of approaching sexual activity with mindfulness, respect, and awareness. “This includes being attuned to one’s own body and needs, as well as those of one’s partner,” said Dr Thakur.

Dr Santosh Pandey, Rejua Energy Center, acupuncturist and naturopath agreed and said that “morning intercourse is better” because many people’s bodies have higher levels of testosterone and estrogen, two hormones that influence sexual desire. “Energy levels are at their highest after a good night’s rest, which means both sexes have more stamina. Endorphins and dopamine are released during sex, which is a great way to be in a good mood and start your day right,” Dr Pandey said.

