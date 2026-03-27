‘Give me 60 seconds…’: Nutritionist shares simple morning habits to follow during the first two hours after waking up

How you start your morning can set the tone for the rest of the day. While many people rush through their mornings, experts increasingly suggest that a structured routine, even with small intentional habits, can make a noticeable difference to overall well-being. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist and content creator Deepsikha Jain shared a step-by-step routine designed to optimise the first two hours of the day.

She emphasised the importance of consistency and simple habits, writing, “Give me 60 seconds, and I’ll show you how you need to spend the first 2 hours of your day to thrive ahead and have the best energy levels. Start spending the mornings the right way, like this.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Her suggested routine focuses on aligning the body’s natural rhythms with daily activities:

7:00 am: Wake up at the same time every day to support a stable body clock.

7:10 am: Hydrate to help wake up the body, support gut microbes, and improve digestion.

7:15 am: Get sunlight exposure, which she notes can raise cortisol levels and boost energy.

7:30 am: Sip coffee to further support alertness.

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7:45 am: Engage in outdoor exercise, highlighting the importance of movement early in the day.

8:45 am: Practice breathwork and meditation to regulate the nervous system.

9:00 am: Eat a balanced breakfast with moderate fibre and high protein to stabilise blood sugar and support body composition.

The routine combines hydration, light exposure, caffeine timing, exercise, and mindful practices — all of which are believed to influence how the body wakes up and functions through the day. It also reflects a growing focus on aligning lifestyle habits with biological processes such as cortisol release, digestion, and energy metabolism.

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At the same time, such structured routines raise questions about their universal applicability and how individuals can adapt them to their own schedules, health conditions, and daily demands.

So, how important is the sequence and timing of these activities in regulating energy levels, hormones, and overall productivity?

Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com , “Practically speaking, sequence matters more than perfection. Your body runs on a circadian rhythm, a 24-hour internal clock that responds to light, food, and movement. When you wake and immediately get sunlight, it signals your brain to stop producing melatonin and ramp up cortisol (your natural alertness hormone). Delaying coffee until after this window means you’re amplifying what your body is already doing naturally, not forcing wakefulness artificially.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepsikha Jain (@fries.to.fit)

She continues, “But here’s the realistic truth for people with busy routines: you don’t need an Instagram-perfect routine. Even 5 minutes of natural light near a window, a glass of water before chai/coffee, and eating breakfast before 9:30 AM can meaningfully regulate your energy and hunger hormones.”

The order — light → hydration → movement → food — is the actual science.

The exact clock time is secondary.

On hydration, sunlight, exercise, and meditation

Someone with an unpredictable schedule can pick two or three habits and prioritise these in order of impact, says Malhotra:

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Morning hydration: Your body loses water overnight. One glass of water before anything else jump-starts metabolism and reduces false hunger signals. Takes 30 seconds.

Natural light exposure: Even stepping onto a balcony for 5 minutes while your child eats breakfast resets your cortisol rhythm, improves mood, and regulates sleep at night. No gym needed.

A protein-rich breakfast: Skipping breakfast or eating only toast spikes and crashes blood sugar by 10 AM. Including eggs, dal, paneer, or curd keeps you fuller longer and reduces stress-eating later.

“Meditation and structured workouts are wonderful additions, but light, water, and protein are the non-negotiables that deliver results even on chaotic mornings,” says Malhotra.

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Coffee early in the morning

Malhotra suggests that a smarter approach is to delay coffee by 60-90 minutes after waking. Have water or a small protein snack first. “This way, you’re drinking coffee when cortisol begins dipping, and you’ll actually feel the benefit rather than just preventing withdrawal. Women running on little sleep are especially vulnerable; caffeine masks fatigue without restoring it,” concludes Malhotra.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.