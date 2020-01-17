Have you had Besan ka Sheera this winter?

Besan Ka Sheera has many health benefits. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Besan Ka Sheera has many health benefits. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Whether it is Aloo ka Parantha or Boondi ke Ladoo, no one can really match the taste of your grandma’s cooking. But it is not only her cooking that has no match, her ‘nuskhe’ work like magic too. So remember when she lovingly prepared Besan ka Sheera — the smooth, caramel-coloured pudding made of toasted chickpea flour — to boost your immunity every time you came down with a fever or flu?

The roasted chickpea flour simmered with ghee, milk, turmeric and black peppercorns is known to have effective medicinal properties. Yes, you read that right. Scroll down to know more about this wonder recipe.

Sheera should ideally be served hot and consumed right before bedtime as it is believed to help in clearing the nasal tract completely.

Here’s how

*As a rich source of Vitamin B1, gram flour reduces weakness and fatigue caused by cough and cold and provides instant energy.

*Turmeric is rich in curcumin, a compound that works as an anti-inflammatory agent and also carries anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. Use of turmeric in sheera helps in flushing out toxins from the body, providing immediate relief from chest congestion that often occurs due to chronic cough.

*Peppercorns, which are used as a garnish, accelerate the body’s metabolism while the antioxidants kill the cough causing bacteria.

*According to Ayurveda, the use of turmeric and black peppercorns (due to the anti-inflammatory properties) makes sheera an apt remedy to control runny nose and severe cold as well. These ingredients are known to induce good sleep when a person is down with cold and cough.

*Apart from common cold and a runny nose, besan ka sheera is recommended for pregnant women as it is a rich source of folate, a vitamin that helps build the brain and spinal cord of the foetus during pregnancy. It also helps in the overall development of the baby. Also, the presence of ghee and milk make it good for the foetus. Also, the combination of phosphorous and calcium found in gram flour helps in strengthening of bones.

If you are still not sure about how to make it, here is a quick recipe.

Besan Ka Sheera

Preparation Time: 2 to 3 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 1/4tbsp – Ghee

3tbsp- Besan

2 cups – Warm milk

1/4tsp – Turmeric powder

1/4tsp – Freshly ground black peppercorns

1/4tsp – Green cardamom powder

2 1/2tsp – Grated organic jaggery

1/4g – Saffron

1tsp – Slivered pistachio nuts

1tsp – Slivered almonds

Method

*Take a kadhai or a pan and add 1 tablespoon of ghee in it.

*Let it melt and then add one tablespoon besan. Mix it well.

*The besan shouldn’t be dry while being mixed with the ghee. Add more ghee if it’s dry and stir it well till the time besan turns slightly brown in colour. Now add 1-1.5 cup of water and then add 1-2tbsp jaggery.

*Let it cook till the time water evaporates and it becomes thick. Garnish it with almonds and pistas before serving.

