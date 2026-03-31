Benny Blanco recommends kicking off night outs with olive oil shots: ‘You can’t get hungover…impossible’; experts urge caution

Benny Blanco’s pre-game ritual involves an Italian wellness hack that claims to prevent hangovers for good. During a 2024 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the record producer shared that he likes to down a quick shot of olive oil before indulging in heavy drinking to minimise the ill effects of alcohol on his body. “Olive oil, you take a shot. My friend Nino taught me this. These old guys from Italy came in, and they said, ‘Before you drink, you take a shot of this. You can’t get hungover…impossible,” he told Fallon.

But is this hack effective?

Clarifying that it is not fully true, Dr Pravalika Londe, senior clinical nutritionist at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said: “Olive oil may slow down the absorption of alcohol slightly because fat delays stomach emptying, but it cannot stop alcohol from entering the bloodstream or prevent a hangover.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Hangovers mainly happen due to dehydration, loss of electrolytes, poor sleep, and the toxic effects of alcohol on the body. “Taking olive oil may give a false sense of protection and lead people to drink more, which can make the hangover worse. There is no single food or drink that can completely prevent a hangover,” she pointed out.

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Does olive oil help at all?

Dr Sri Karan Uddesh Tanugula, general physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Greater Noida explained that olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), is rich in polyphenols and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), antioxidants, and bioactive compounds. Olive oil isn’t just absorbed by the body, its healthy fats help improve digestion by stimulating bile production and supporting a balanced gut microbiome. This can lead to smoother digestion and better nutrient absorption over time.

Sure, its anti inflammatory components lower markers of inflammation, and its plant compounds help inhibit cancerous changes in cells, including breast and gastrointestinal cancers — “but its benefits do not stretch to hangover prevention.”

So, what prevents hangover best?

According to Dr Londe, the safest way is to limit alcohol intake and drink slowly. “Staying hydrated by drinking water between alcoholic drinks can help reduce symptoms. Eating a balanced meal before drinking, especially with protein and healthy fats, can also help slow alcohol absorption,” she elaborated.

And to recover from a hangover, she suggested focusing on drinking plenty of water, coconut water, or oral rehydration fluids to restore hydration. “Eating light, easy-to-digest foods like fruits, curd rice or khichdi can help settle the stomach,” she said, adding that getting enough rest is also important for recovery. Overall, prevention through moderation and hydration is the best approach.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.