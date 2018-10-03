From treating dandruff to glowing skin: Here are some uses of apple cider vinegar

From removing dandruff to making your house smell fresh, here are five uses of apple cider vinegar. (Source: File Photo) From removing dandruff to making your house smell fresh, here are five uses of apple cider vinegar. (Source: File Photo)

Apple cider vinegar which comes from apples that have been crushed, distilled, and then fermented has gained popularity over the recent years. However, the history of the proclaimed natural healer can be dated back to several centuries ago where apple cider vinegar was used as a folk remedy.

From giving you a glowing skin and shiny hair to curing dandruff, apple cider vinegar can be used for a variety of purposes. Here is how you can make the most of it.

Substitute for alcohol in recipes

Apple cider vinegar can be used as a substitute for alcohol. When you come across a recipe that calls for beer or regular wine as an ingredient, you can replace it with apple cider vinegar.

Cures sinus

Apple cider vinegar has properties which can ease your sinus issues during the cold season. Mix a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water and drink it to cure your sinus.

Improves skin

Trust apple cider vinegar to give you a fresh, glowing skin. You can use it to make a DIY toner at home or drink it every morning to flush your toxins out and leave you with a happy, shiny skin.

Use it to get healthy and shiny hair

Apples are a rich source of malic acid, which works as an exfoliant to remove the dry skin covering the scalp and helps to get rid of dandruff. Mix a tablespoon of apple juice or apple cider vinegar in a cup of warm water and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for a few minutes and rinse your hair with warm water.

Ready to use this miracle product?

