Here are some benefits of plant-based collagen

Collagen is among the top trending themes in the beauty and skincare industry as well as the world of dietary supplements. But do you really know what exactly is collagen? Collagen is the most abundantly found protein in the body, responsible for providing structure and strength to it. It is the foremost structural protein found in the extracellular space and in the countless connective tissues in the body. It constitutes about 25 to 35 per cent of the whole-body protein content, and about 75 to 80 per cent of the skin’s epidermis. It also provides vital protection to the skin by impeding the absorption of toxins and pathogens.

Collagen makes up your skin, bones, intestinal barrier, muscles, tendons, and joints, and imparts cohesiveness to the entire body. “The word collagen actually comes from the Greek word ‘kòlla’ and the French suffix ‘-gene’ that translates to glue-producing. The body requires optimum elasticity for younger-looking skin, stronger bones, a more protected gut, and pain-free joints”, explains Mihir Gadani, biotechnologist and bioinformatician of OZiva.

On the other hand, plant-based collagen is found naturally in fruits and vegetable or other plant by products that boosts collagen production in the human body, and is also used for topical skin application.

Here are some of benefits of plant-based collagen:

* Plant extracts like sea buckthorn, acai berry, acerola cherry, etc contribute to the production of procollagen molecules which further combine to make collagen in the body. Also, plant-based antioxidants, flavonoids, polyphenols, anthocyanins, and vitamins essentially provide the skin with the right building blocks and support, so that it can produce its own collagen.

* Plant-based collagen builders do not supplement collagen in the human body, neither are they made from collagen. They instead aid the body in boosting its collagen production naturally.

* The body, especially in its later stages, needs at least some kind of external assistance to synthesise the amount of human collagen needed by it. That’s one of the factors why an authenticated collagen supplement, coupled with a healthy lifestyle, is important for maintaining a healthy body.

* They also provide optimum nutrition to the body by providing ample vitamin C, biotin, silica, and the other necessary nutrients needed to promote body healing, which in turn is essential for producing and repairing collagen.

* Plant-based collagen builders work in a dissimilar fashion from animal-based collagen supplements.

