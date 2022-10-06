This is what makes ‘low-key’ lauki one of the healthiest vegetables

Bottle gourd is one of the most underrated vegetables and hardly finds a mention on people’s list of favourite foods. But it must be noted that not only is it one of the most versatile veggies — it can be eaten in various forms including cooked, roasted, and juiced — but also one of the healthiest ones. However, if you are still not convinced about including the humble lauki in your diet, we are here to give you more than one reasons to do so.

“The ‘low-key’ lauki is known to bestow several health benefits for the body and mind,” Chef Sanjeev Kapoor wrote on Instagram as he shared some benefits of the gourd.

* The culinary expert shared that the “gourd’s water content has a cooling effect on the body.” Agreed Mansi Chaudhary, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, who told indianexpress.com that “Bottle gourds are considered to be one of the healthiest vegetables. They are full of water, and minerals and help keep our body cool.”

*The expert added that the veggie aids liver and kidney health, too. “Bottle gourds have low sodium and potassium content, making them good for people with kidney disorders. Also, the gourds are rich in antioxidants and may help treat liver inflammation,” she said.

*In one of the points, the chef also mentioned that the potassium, vitamin, and iron present in the gourd may help with weight loss. But does it? “Yes,” said Mansi, adding that it is “also extremely low in saturated fats, cholesterol, and rich in water nutrients — thus, helping in weight loss,” added Mansi.

*Some other benefits, according to both experts include regulating blood pressure, maintaining sound heart health, and reducing stress. “Lauki helps reduce stress, weight, and also with certain sleep disorders and digestion. Also, it may prevent premature greying of hair,” the clinical nutritionist said.

“But, keep in mind that bottle gourd juice — being bitter in taste — can cause symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain in some people,” she informed.

