What are the health benefits of fasting?

While consuming a diet that is healthy and nutritious is important, sometimes fasting is encouraged, too. Luke Coutinho, a holistic lifestyle coach, during an interaction with indianexpress.com last year, had said that as a practice, fasting “spread to all religions due to its health and spiritual benefits”.

“Fasting is not starvation. Fasting is not deprivation. Fasting is a discipline where one willingly gives their body and digestive system a break, redirecting the energy towards rejuvenation and detoxification,” he had said.

Fasting, therefore, is understood to have many health benefits. Taking to Instagram, Radhika Iyer Talati, the founder of Food by Anahata, an entrepreneur, yogini, mountaineer and philanthropist, has explained “fasting has been shown to have many health benefits, from increased weight loss to better brain function”.

In the accompanying video, she has said that she learnt a few things about her own body when she started fasting, which she has been doing for 11 years now. “I lost a lot of weight, but I became smarter, my brain started working better,” she said.

Talati continued: “Water retention in my body started to reduce, my digestion improved, my skin allergies disappeared. My face started to shine, my hair started to grow better.”

She said she realised people eat because they are “bored”. She encouraged them to fast to see how their life changes.

Coutinho had explained that fasting doesn’t have to suit everyone. “If one form of fasting doesn’t suit a person, for example dry fasting, in case of a health condition like recurrent UTI, they can adopt intermittent fasting. In the end, it’s about what suits a person.”

