Why you should add raw mango to your summer diet

Try this detox drink for summer and stay hydrated. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Try this detox drink for summer and stay hydrated. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The summer heat is getting to us and no matter how well we keep ourselves hydrated, even a short stroll can take a toll. Although we are locked inside our homes at the moment, we still do need to step out for essentials. Even indoors, the heatwave can make one feel fatigued.

But there is one desi drink that is guaranteed to refresh. Summers are also the season of mangoes and the raw mango drink, prevalent in the northern belt of India, can make sure you stay hydrated. Raw mangoes can be consumed in various forms: Aam Panna, Raw Mango Pachadi, Raw Mango Rice, Dal with Raw Mango and Raw Mango Salad.

Benefits of raw mango

Consuming raw mangoes is the best way to beat the summer heat. “Rich in vitamin A and vitamin E, they can improve the hormonal system, while preventing dehydration as they can replenish the reserves of sodium chloride. In addition to quenching thirst, they also help cure stomach disorders like constipation, bloating, indigestion, and diarrhoea,” informs Rinki Kumari, chief dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore. Consuming raw mangoes can help detoxify the liver, boost cardiovascular health and flush out toxins. Healthy cholesterol levels lower the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, stroke and heart attacks.

Aam panna is usually made using raw mangoes and some mint leaves for that added flavour. But it also contributes to making the drink healthy.

Benefits of mint leaves

Mint or mentha is one of the oldest herbs widely used in global cuisines and is highly prized for its innumerable therapeutic properties. Rich in Vitamins A, C, and B-complex, mint leaves are a good source to improve the skin, bolster immunity, and improve eye health and night vision. Pudina leaves are specifically rich in iron, potassium and manganese, which promote brain function and improve the haemoglobin profile.

So would you like to try some?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd