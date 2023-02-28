‘I want to hold myself accountable’: Bella Hadid opens up about her morning anxiety

Supermodel Bella Hadid has never shied away from acknowledging and sharing even the most difficult and intimate moments of her life. In keeping with the same, the 26-year-old recently documented her “morning anxiety” on TikTok in a video in which she can be seen lying in bed after waking up. “I have like the worst morning anxiety,” she started out saying.

She revealed that she has gotten candid about the same because she wants to hold herself accountable for her morning routine. “And also, I want to just show you something: How f–king dumb I look sometimes in the morning when I do my morning affirmations [and] try to get my routine done. [It] usually doesn’t work because I just have so much anxiety,” Hadid said.

She added that when anxious thoughts overpower her, she doesn’t believe in the affirmations she recites to manage her anxiety. “I wanted to show you how stupid I feel sometimes when I’m laying here and I don’t believe it. I’ll be like, ‘Your gonna have an amazing day today, Bella. You’re not gonna let your anxiety overrule you. You are loved. You are loved. You are loved, Bella. Not everyone hates you.'”

Hadid said that while she struggles with being a human 99 per cent of the time, “but then there’s like that one per cent that, sometimes, is just worth it and I ride on that one per cent.”

Revealing her habit of leaning on her career success as a way to soothe her anxiety, the model shared, “Usually, when I’m working so much, my accomplishments make me feel better which is so unhealthy. So, I’m trying to just make myself feel better naturally.”

But, what morning anxiety exactly is? It is having stress and worry when you first wake up, according to Aishwarya Raj, a clinical psychologist practising in Delhi-NCR, said. “It’s likely that you have generalised anxiety if you wake up every morning feeling excessively stressed, anxious, and worried,” she said.

Showing her support, Lady Gaga left a comment on Hadid’s video. “You are brave and beautiful inside and out. So honest to share this part of yourself. I’m sorry you have anxiety, that’s really hard,” she wrote.

Sharing the common signs, the expert said that morning anxiety symptoms frequently resemble those of generalised anxiety disorder.

*Feeling agitated, tense, or wound up

*Indicators of a panic attack, including tightness in the chest, stiff muscles, a faster-than-normal heartbeat and troubled breathing

*Problem focusing and feeling as though your mind wanders

*Difficulties regulating concerns or nervousness

Explaining the cause behind the same, Raj said that our adrenal gland responds to stress or fear by releasing the stress hormone, cortisol. “When people have a higher amount of stress in their lives, their cortisol levels are at their peak in the first hour after waking up, according to research on the cortisol awakening response (CAR). This helps to explain why you could feel more anxious in the morning.”

To manage the condition, the expert suggested making lifestyle adjustments, including getting enough sleep, limiting alcohol and caffeine, eating a balanced diet, lowering stress, and seeking professional assistance.

