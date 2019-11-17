Bella Hadid, Lili Reinhart open up about their struggle with depression

American supermodel Bella Hadid has recently opened about going through depression. According to a report in WWD, Hadid for a long time has been struggling to “balance her emotional well-being with the demands of working with high-profile photographers like Steven Meisel and Mario Sorrenti, and designers like Tom Ford and the late Karl Lagerfeld — all industry figures that she lavishly praised and thanked for giving her opportunities.”

Advertising

“For a while I just didn’t want to talk about it, and I’ve gone through a lot in the past few years with my health,” she said. “I feel guilty for being able to live this incredible life, have the opportunities that I do, but somehow still be depressed. It doesn’t make sense,” she was quoted as saying. She also admitted that things got worse as her career took off.

“I would cry every single morning, I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept. I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old. I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit. And so it kind of put me in a spiral,” she was quoted as saying.

Hadid is among a long list of celebrities who have opened up on their struggle with depression

Advertising

Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart too in an interview with Glamour has shared a similar experience. “Depression has affected me in so many ways. It’s something that never goes away. I’ve experienced depression and anxiety. Not constantly, but I’m still experiencing it,” she said. “I have spells of time where I feel completely unmotivated, I don’t want to do anything and I question myself. I don’t know how to handle stress very well. I find that talking about it and sharing my experience with other people, and reminding myself that I’m not alone has been incredibly therapeutic,” she added.

In India too, Deepika Padukone initiated the conversation around mental health when she shared her experience of coping with depression.