Bella Hadid defends ‘crying selfies’: ‘I wasn’t able to post nice pretty pictures anymore’

The pandemic has left many people with severe anxiety issues, and some celebrities are talking about it on social media, normalising feeling vulnerable and accepting that there will be ups and downs in life, the graph will change, and we need to simply embrace the challenges.

Among them is model Bella Hadid. In November 2021, the 25-year-old had shared a series of crying selfies, looking visibly distraught. She quoted singer Willow Smith in the caption and wrote: “All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that — and trying to cover it up in some way…”

Bella also thanked Willow, saying that “it made [her] feel a little less alone”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

The model recently talked about these selfies and her anxiety, while appearing on the Wall Street Journal series, ‘My Monday Morning‘. While responding to a question about how she puts together “a great outfit”, Bella said she has not had a stylist in two years, and that has triggered her anxiety — the fact that she is now on her own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

“I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that. In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style,” she was quoted as saying.

The model also added that now, instead of worrying about how others see her, when she leaves the house, she asks herself: “Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

She also defended the selfies she posted two months ago of herself crying, stating that the post made her feel “less lonely”. “I had a lot of people that have reached out saying, ‘I feel that way, too.'”

“[I posted those photos] to make sure anybody that was feeling that way knew it was okay to feel that way. Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point, I wasn’t able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it,” the top model was quoted as saying in the publication.

She also made it pretty clear as to what she thinks of social media: “I don’t have to be on Instagram forever. I feel like real is the new real, and that’s what’s important to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

As for her current state of mind, the model said her “brain fog is feeling better”. “I don’t feel depressed. I don’t have as much anxiety as I usually do. But tomorrow I could wake up and [be] the complete opposite. That’s why I get so overwhelmed.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!