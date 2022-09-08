Stuffed, sautéed, or raw: Why bell peppers make for a great addition to your diet

Bell pepper, one of the crunchiest vegetables, can be added to a variety of salads, and also be prepared as a sabzi. But it not only makes for a great meal option, but the vegetable also comes packed with myriad health benefits, especially for the brain. “Colourful, antioxidant-rich, and nutrient-packed, bell peppers make for an excellent addition to your regular diet,” Dr Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist, wrote in her Instagram post.

She added that antioxidants like “quercetin, capsanthin, and luteolin help protect brain tissue from damage caused by free radicals,” adding that the vitamin A present in bell peppers “facilitates proper brain function.”

Also Read | Try this super-healthy and yummy stuffed bell pepper recipe by chef Amrita Raichand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uma Naidoo, MD (@drumanaidoo)

Agreed, Mansi Chaudhary, chief clinical nutritionist, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, and said: “The chemical compound present in them prevents the oxidation of essential fats present in the brain cells which are necessary for optimal brain function. Also, bell peppers are an excellent source of vitamin B6, a nutrient required for normal brain development and function.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

*Bell peppers are also a rich source of vitamin C, an antioxidant nutrient that may help improve mood. “It also helps the body to make hormones like serotonin and melatonin,” added Mansi.

*As per the expert, capsaicin, a compound found in bell peppers, is very helpful in burning fats and suppressing appetite, thus aiding weight loss.

Also Read | Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brain

*”Bell peppers are rich in many vitamins, antioxidants and carotenoids and are also helpful in reducing various chronic diseases. Bell peppers are, in fact, beneficial for the skin, liver, and brain,” informed Mansi.

*According to her, some other benefits of bell peppers include delaying age-related memory loss, lowering blood sugar, may protect against certain chronic diseases, and reduce the risk of cataracts, too.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!