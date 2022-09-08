scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Stuffed, sautéed, or raw: Why bell peppers make for a great addition to your diet

"Antioxidants like quercetin, capsanthin, and luteolin help protect brain tissue from damage caused by free radicals," Dr Uma Naidoo wrote on Instagram

bell peppersBell peppers are beneficial for the skin, liver, and brain. (Photo: Freepik)

Bell pepper, one of the crunchiest vegetables, can be added to a variety of salads, and also be prepared as a sabzi. But it not only makes for a great meal option, but the vegetable also comes packed with myriad health benefits, especially for the brain. “Colourful, antioxidant-rich, and nutrient-packed, bell peppers make for an excellent addition to your regular diet,” Dr Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist, wrote in her Instagram post.

She added that antioxidants like “quercetin, capsanthin, and luteolin help protect brain tissue from damage caused by free radicals,” adding that the vitamin A present in bell peppers “facilitates proper brain function.”

Agreed, Mansi Chaudhary, chief clinical nutritionist, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, and said: “The chemical compound present in them prevents the oxidation of essential fats present in the brain cells which are necessary for optimal brain function. Also, bell peppers are an excellent source of vitamin B6, a nutrient required for normal brain development and function.”

*Bell peppers are also a rich source of vitamin C, an antioxidant nutrient that may help improve mood. “It also helps the body to make hormones like serotonin and melatonin,” added Mansi.

*As per the expert, capsaicin, a compound found in bell peppers, is very helpful in burning fats and suppressing appetite, thus aiding weight loss.

*”Bell peppers are rich in many vitamins, antioxidants and carotenoids and are also helpful in reducing various chronic diseases. Bell peppers are, in fact, beneficial for the skin, liver, and brain,” informed Mansi.

*According to her, some other benefits of bell peppers include delaying age-related memory loss, lowering blood sugar, may protect against certain chronic diseases, and reduce the risk of cataracts, too.

