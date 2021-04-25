‘Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster’: Manish Malhotra on testing negative twice

Manish Malhotra has tested negative twice, days after sharing he had contracted Covid-19 virus and was on home quarantine. The designer took to Instagram to share the news, attributing his recovery to being vaccinated.

“Tested COVID NEGATIVE twice… Gratitude 🙏to all your wishes and prayers . Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster. Vaccination is a must everyone 🙏Stay Safe,” he wrote.

On April 16, the 54-year-old had taken to Instagram to announce: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe and take care.”

The designer has been in the industry for 30 years and in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, had shared his thoughts on the pandemic is reshaping the fashion industry.

“More innovation and re-invention. It has helped us tap into our true potential and the survivors of this have really proved their mettle. My biggest virtue is to always look at the brighter side and I feel it has changed the world for the better. Conscious consumption is on the rise and our ecological balance is being restored,” he had said.

“Design and clothes, for me, are all about happiness and a way of self-care, self-love and celebrating oneself. The journey officially began 30 years ago but my love affair with design has been ongoing since childhood,” he had said.

