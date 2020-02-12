Being single is good for your mental health, says science

You are your own person, and you need to love yourself before you begin to love another person. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You are your own person, and you need to love yourself before you begin to love another person. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With Valentine’s Day rolling in, there is only but love in the air. Popular culture has led us to believe that love is supremely important. And while it is, not being in love, or not really being in a relationship is okay, too. So, before you begin to feel cloyed by the idea of celebration of love — feeling anxious that you do not have a significant other to celebrate it with — know that being single has numerous mental and physical health benefits, says science.

Experts say that some people are afraid of being alone. They feel that it is the worst possible thing to happen to them. So, the idea of being with someone gives them relief. They jump from one relationship to another, because they are hooked to the feeling of being wanted, and receiving attention. This is unhealthy because, in the process, they can also fall for and get attached to someone who is toxic and, therefore, just not right for them.

These people tend to get dependent on their partners for validation. Their assessment boosts their self worth and esteem. When you seek validation on the outside, and do not feed yourself with it, you set a dangerous precedent, says science. If, for instance, the relationship ends suddenly, you stop getting these affirmations. Then you begin to look for someone who can replace the feelings, thus getting stuck in a vicious cycle.

But, experts say that all is not lost. When you are truly single, you can tap in on the opportunity to embrace yourself. It may be difficult at first, but you will end up developing emotional independence and stability. You will get to learn more about yourself which, in turn, will help you find the right person in the future.

As clichéd as it may seem, only when you truly understand yourself — your needs and expectations — do you understand another, and the reason they behave the way they do.

