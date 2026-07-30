Before you sleep with earplugs tonight, here’s what you must know

For many people, earplugs are a simple way to block out snoring, traffic noise or other disturbances that affect sleep. But if you use them every night, is it possible to have any long-term effects? After all, you are keeping something inside your ear canal for several hours.

One such curious internet user took to online forum Quora asking ‘Are there any medical consequences from sleeping with earplugs?’

According to Dr Jyotirmay S Hegde, HOD & Lead Consultant ENT, Aster Whitefield Hospital, sleeping with earplugs is generally safe for healthy individuals when “used appropriately, cleaned thoroughly, and well-fitted.”

In fact, for those dealing with snoring, traffic noise or shift work, this little hack could help ensure uninterrupted sleep. However, choosing the right size and fit is important, as per Dr Hedge, along with not pushing them too deep into the ear canal.