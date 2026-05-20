Before you mix Vitamin D drops with coconut oil, know what internal medicine experts have to say

Fever and seasonal illnesses like colds, coughs, and the flu become commonplace during season changes and fluctuations. But there seems to be a solution. According to registered dietitian Kacie Barnes, who is also a paediatric nutritionist, taking vitamin D drops with water and coconut oil every day can be beneficial. “As we enter cold and flu season, I would think about adding vitamin D drops to my kids’ daily routine – they must get enough to support their immune system (and their bones too)! It takes only 1 drop. (Add) vitamin D with coconut oil,” Barnes wrote on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can vitamin D taken with coconut oil every day benefit adults, too?

Vitamin D

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant in internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, noted that many people suffer from vitamin D deficiency and are unaware of it. “Low vitamin D levels cause bone and muscle pain, fatigue, and slow wound healing,” said Dr Agarwal.

Dr Agarwal said that the sunshine vitamin is known to reduce inflammation, support cognitive health, improve mood, and enhance muscle function.

“Low vitamin D levels are associated with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), weakened immunity, and increased susceptibility to infections. Taking a vitamin D supplement daily, under the guidance of a healthcare provider, can help maintain optimal levels. The recommended dosage varies but usually ranges from 600–2000 IU per day, depending on individual needs and blood test results,” said Dr Srinivasa Chary A, consultant, general medicine, Gleneagles Aware Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kacie Barnes | Toddler & Kids Nutrition (@mamaknowsnutrition)

Coconut oil

Coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), easily digestible fats that provide quick energy and support overall health. “It has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which may help boost immunity. Including small amounts (1–2 teaspoons) in your diet is safe for most people, but excessive intake may contribute to weight gain or increased cholesterol levels in sensitive individuals,” said Dr Chary.

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Can vitamin D help? (Source: Freepik) Can vitamin D help? (Source: Freepik)

Dr Chary said vitamin D and coconut oil can play supportive roles in managing seasonal health issues, but it’s important to “approach their use wisely and understand their benefits and limitations. ” Doctors recommend taking vitamin D supplements for most people. But one should understand that vitamin D is fat-soluble, not water-soluble. This means it won’t dissolve properly in water and may not be absorbed effectively by the body,” said Dr Agarwal.

However, Dr Agarwal said one should not consider a daily combination of vitamin D and coconut oil as it can be “toxic.”

What to consider?

Dr Chary shared:

*Consult your doctor before starting vitamin D supplementation to avoid toxicity.

*Coconut oil should complement a balanced diet, not replace other healthy fats.

*Focus on a holistic approach: include seasonal fruits, vegetables, exercise, and hydration to enhance well-being.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.