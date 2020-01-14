Beetroot: Why you shouldn’t avoid it

Is beetroot a part of your diet? (Photo: Getty Images) Is beetroot a part of your diet? (Photo: Getty Images)

There is no denying that fruits and vegetables are extremely essential for maintaining one’s health. From keeping away our hunger pangs to improving our overall immunity, regular consumption of fresh veggies and fruits is always recommended. One such vegetable that is indeed helpful is beetroot, which is loaded with numerous nutrients and other essential health-enhancing properties. If you tend to keep away from including vegetables like beetroot in your daily diet, here are some reasons why you shouldn’t.

Packed with essential nutrients like folate, Vitamin B9, potassium, iron, vitamin C among others, beetroots are known to help increase blood flow in the body, enhance exercise performance and are also effective in regulating blood pressure levels.

In fact, a glass of beetroot juice — a source of dietary nitrate — could dramatically lower as well as reduce heart attack risk, said a 2017-study published in the Journal of Physiology – Heart and Circulatory Physiology. According to the study, dietary nitrate helped dilate blood vessels to decrease blood pressure, which is a leading factor for developing heart attack.

Recently Luke Coutinho took to Instagram to share a post. Take a look!

As per the lifestyle coach, one must include beetroots in their diet owing to its high fibre, low calorie and anti-inflammatory properties. Sharing a quick recipe for beetroot juice, he stressed that raw juice can make for a good pre-workout drink.

Ingredients

1 cup – Beetroot juice

1 inch – Ginger

1 tsp – Olive oil

Method

*Mix beetroot juice with ginger and a dash of olive oil.

He wrote, “Try it as your pre-workout and experience the amazing energy …..get this into your lifestyle.” However, he cautioned that those with a medical condition, should check with their doctors before making a lifestyle change.

Meanwhile, actor Shilpa Shetty also shared a mouth-watering beetroot recipe.

She captioned the Instagram post, “It (beetroot) is a great source of iron and plant-based protein, and helps boost digestion.”

If you are looking for another mouth-watering healthy dash of beetroot, here is chef Tarla Dalal sharing how to make Beetroot and Dill Salad.

What are you making?

